Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 21. Juli 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Es ist wieder soweit: Von Donnerstag, den 27. Juli bis Sonntag den 6. August 2017 findet die Messe Foire Aux Vins, die Weinmesse in Colmar statt. Als Fortsetzung der Entdeckungsreise durch die Geheimnisse des elsässischen Weins bringen Fachleute einer breiten Öffentlichkeit die Kunst der Weinproben näher. Daneben spielen eine Menge hochkarätiger Bands im einzigartigen Freilichttheater mit einer Kapazität von 10.000 Personen. Eine kleine Auswahl, die Euch die Entscheidung erleichtern soll, das eine oder andere Konzert zu besuchen, gibt es heute im Musikmagazin. Meet you there. Eure Pippi.

Die französische Weinmesse Foire Aux Vins von oben
Interpret

Album

Titel

Uriah Heep

Icon

Lady In Black

Uriah Heep

Icon

Return To Fantasy

Amon Amarth

Jomsviking

First Kill

Sting

57th & 9th

I Can't Stop Thinking About You

Sting

57th & 9th

Inshallah

Status Quo

Aquostic II: That's A Fact!

In The Army Now

Status Quo

Bula Quo!

Looking Out For Caroline

Placebo

Life's What You Make It

Life's What You Make It

Placebo

Life's What You Make It

Jesus' Son

Pixies

Head Carrier

Head Carrier

Pixies

Head Carrier

Tenement Song

Pretty Maids

Motherland

The Iceman

Öffnungszeiten: Täglich 11.30 Uhr bis 01.00 Uhr nachts

  • Teile des Freigeländes ohne Gastronomie täglich bis 21.30 Uhr 
  • Sektor weinwirtschaftliche Ausrüstungen täglich 13 Uhr bis 20 Uhr
  • Sonntags : von 11 Uhr bis 01.00 Uhr nachts

Preise:

Ganztageskarte bei Eintritt vor 13 Uhr: kostenfrei (sonntags und 15.8.: 4,50€)
Ganztageskarte bei Eintritt zwischen 13 und 17 Uhr: 4,50€ - nach 17 Uhr: 7,00€

  • für Kinder bis 12 Jahre (nur in Begleitung Erwachsener) : 1.00€
  • 3 Tageskarte: 16,00€ - 7 Tageskarte: 36,00€ - 11 Tageskarte: 50,00€

 