Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 21. Juli 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Uriah Heep
|
Icon
|
Lady In Black
|
Uriah Heep
|
Icon
|
Return To Fantasy
|
Amon Amarth
|
Jomsviking
|
First Kill
|
Sting
|
57th & 9th
|
I Can't Stop Thinking About You
|
Sting
|
57th & 9th
|
Inshallah
|
Status Quo
|
Aquostic II: That's A Fact!
|
In The Army Now
|
Status Quo
|
Bula Quo!
|
Looking Out For Caroline
|
Placebo
|
Life's What You Make It
|
Life's What You Make It
|
Placebo
|
Life's What You Make It
|
Jesus' Son
|
Pixies
|
Head Carrier
|
Head Carrier
|
Pixies
|
Head Carrier
|
Tenement Song
|
Pretty Maids
|
Motherland
|
The Iceman
Öffnungszeiten: Täglich 11.30 Uhr bis 01.00 Uhr nachts
- Teile des Freigeländes ohne Gastronomie täglich bis 21.30 Uhr
- Sektor weinwirtschaftliche Ausrüstungen täglich 13 Uhr bis 20 Uhr
- Sonntags : von 11 Uhr bis 01.00 Uhr nachts
Preise:
Ganztageskarte bei Eintritt vor 13 Uhr: kostenfrei (sonntags und 15.8.: 4,50€)
Ganztageskarte bei Eintritt zwischen 13 und 17 Uhr: 4,50€ - nach 17 Uhr: 7,00€
- für Kinder bis 12 Jahre (nur in Begleitung Erwachsener) : 1.00€
- 3 Tageskarte: 16,00€ - 7 Tageskarte: 36,00€ - 11 Tageskarte: 50,00€