For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 23/07/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Das Prophecy Fest findet in einer natürlichen Höhle aus der Alt-Steinzeit statt, der Balver Höhle. Die Werkstatt des Schmieds Wieland befand sich laut germanischer Sage in der Balver Höhle. Balve liegt zwischen Dortmund, Köln, Frankfurt und Hannover. Für die Freunde jenseits des radiotauglichen Pop-Gedudels sei dieses Festival empfohlen. Zugegebenermaßen ist der Anfahrtsweg etwas lang, ein Navi durchaus empfehlenswert und eine aktivierte Fotoshooting-App auch nicht ganz falsch. All diese Unannehmlichkeiten lösen sich allerdings angesichts einer schönen Kleinstadt mit äußerst netten Bewohnern, Supermärkten mit Verständnis für die einfallenden Horden des Grauens und einer Natur jenseits sämtlicher Zivilisation in Wohlgefallen auf. See you in Balve. Eure Pippi.

prophecy fest in balve 2017
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

65daysofstatic

Silent Running

Overture

Arcturus

Arcturian

Crashland

Arcturus

Arcturian

The Journey

Solstafir

Berdreyminn

Silfur-Refur

Solstafir

Berdreyminn

Isafold

The Moon And The Nightspirit

Metanoia

A Fény Diadala

Dool

Now Here, There Then

Vantablack

Dool

Now Here, There Then

Oweynagat

Dornenreich

Freiheit

Aus Mut gewirkt

Lotus Thief

Gramarye

Circe

Lotus Thief

Gramarye

Idisi

The Vision Bleak

The Unknown

From Wolf To Peacock

The Vision Bleak

The Unknown

Into The Unknown

Soror Dolorosa

Blind Scenes

Broken Wings

Soror Dolorosa

No More Heroes

The Figure Of The Night

GlerAkur

Can't You Wait

Willocide

Timetable Freitag:
16:00 Nhor
17:20 Soror Dolorosa
18:55 Sun Of The Sleepless
20:15 Arcturus
22:00 GlerAkur
23:30 Sólstafir

Timetable Samstag:
11:50 Lotus Thief
13:20 The Moon And The Nightspirit
14:35 Spiritual Front
15:45 NOÊTA
16:50 Dornenreich
18:20 The Vision Bleak (with Shadow Philharmonics)
19:50 Hexvessel
21:45 Dool
23:35 Hypnopazūzu

Karten für beide Tage 86,90€ zu bestellen hier: http://live.weltnetz.lu/titel/prophecy-fest-28-07-29-07-2017-balve/

Alles weitere Wissenswertes findet Ihr unter: https://de.prophecy.de/prophecy-fest/

 

 