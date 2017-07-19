For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 23/07/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Das Prophecy Fest findet in einer natürlichen Höhle aus der Alt-Steinzeit statt, der Balver Höhle. Die Werkstatt des Schmieds Wieland befand sich laut germanischer Sage in der Balver Höhle. Balve liegt zwischen Dortmund, Köln, Frankfurt und Hannover. Für die Freunde jenseits des radiotauglichen Pop-Gedudels sei dieses Festival empfohlen. Zugegebenermaßen ist der Anfahrtsweg etwas lang, ein Navi durchaus empfehlenswert und eine aktivierte Fotoshooting-App auch nicht ganz falsch. All diese Unannehmlichkeiten lösen sich allerdings angesichts einer schönen Kleinstadt mit äußerst netten Bewohnern, Supermärkten mit Verständnis für die einfallenden Horden des Grauens und einer Natur jenseits sämtlicher Zivilisation in Wohlgefallen auf. See you in Balve. Eure Pippi.