For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 23/07/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
65daysofstatic
|
Silent Running
|
Overture
|
Arcturus
|
Arcturian
|
Crashland
|
Arcturus
|
Arcturian
|
The Journey
|
Solstafir
|
Berdreyminn
|
Silfur-Refur
|
Solstafir
|
Berdreyminn
|
Isafold
|
The Moon And The Nightspirit
|
Metanoia
|
A Fény Diadala
|
Dool
|
Now Here, There Then
|
Vantablack
|
Dool
|
Now Here, There Then
|
Oweynagat
|
Dornenreich
|
Freiheit
|
Aus Mut gewirkt
|
Lotus Thief
|
Gramarye
|
Circe
|
Lotus Thief
|
Gramarye
|
Idisi
|
The Vision Bleak
|
The Unknown
|
From Wolf To Peacock
|
The Vision Bleak
|
The Unknown
|
Into The Unknown
|
Soror Dolorosa
|
Blind Scenes
|
Broken Wings
|
Soror Dolorosa
|
No More Heroes
|
The Figure Of The Night
|
GlerAkur
|
Can't You Wait
|
Willocide
Timetable Freitag:
16:00 Nhor
17:20 Soror Dolorosa
18:55 Sun Of The Sleepless
20:15 Arcturus
22:00 GlerAkur
23:30 Sólstafir
Timetable Samstag:
11:50 Lotus Thief
13:20 The Moon And The Nightspirit
14:35 Spiritual Front
15:45 NOÊTA
16:50 Dornenreich
18:20 The Vision Bleak (with Shadow Philharmonics)
19:50 Hexvessel
21:45 Dool
23:35 Hypnopazūzu
Karten für beide Tage 86,90€ zu bestellen hier: http://live.weltnetz.lu/titel/prophecy-fest-28-07-29-07-2017-balve/
Alles weitere Wissenswertes findet Ihr unter: https://de.prophecy.de/prophecy-fest/