Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 12. Mai 2017, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Day Wave Something here The days we had Caroline

2. Fazerdaze Lucky Girl Morningside Grönland

3. Fazerdaze Friends Morningside Grönland

4. Samantha Crain Smile when You had me at goodbye Full Time Hobby

5. Samantha Crain Antiseptic Greeting You had me at goodbye Full Time Hobby

6. Karen Elson Double Roses Double Roses 1965/PIAS

7. Bonnie Prince Billy I´m always on a mountain when i fall Best Troubadour Domino

8. Tara Jane O´Neil Sand S/t Gnomonsong

9. Sóley Grow Endless Summer Morr

10. Kid Koala feat. Emiliana Torrini Adrift Music to draw to: Satellite Arts & Craft

11. Kid Koala feat. Emiliana Torrini Fallaway Music to draw to: Satellite Arts & Craft

12. Timber Timbre Velvet Gloves & Spit Sincerely, Future Pollution City Slang

13. Timber Timbre Western Questions Sincerely, Future Pollution City Slang

14. Lord Youth Plastic Bombs S/t BB Island

15. Laura Marling Soothing Semper Femina

16. Feist I wish i didn´t miss you Pleasure Universal

17. Feist A man is not his song Pleasure Universal

18. Sophia Kennedy Dizzy Izzy S/t Pampa