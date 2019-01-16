Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 18. Januar 2019, 21-22.30 h

Wham! Bang! Pow!
Mit College-Indie-Rock, Dream-Pop, Schrammeleien und punkigem Understatement unterwegs zwischen Berlin, Amsterdam, Argentinien, San Francisco, Aberystwyth, London und Maine. Feat. Musik von Art Brut, Ian Sweet, Estrons Weakened Friends, Laura Jane Grace & Devouring Mothers, Papercuts, Two Medicine u.a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Spencer Dickinson
|
That´s a drag!
|
The man who lives for love
|
Yep Roc
|
|
2.
|
Art Brut
|
Hooray!
|
Wham! Bang! Pow! (Let´s rock out)
|
Believe
|
|
3.
|
Art Brut
|
Good Morning Berlin
|
Wham! Bang! Pow! (Let´s rock out)
|
Believe
|
|
4.
|
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers
|
The Airplane Song
|
Bought to rot
|
Bloodshot
|
|
5.
|
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers
|
Amsterdam Hotel Room
|
Bought to rot
|
Bloodshot
|
|
6.
|
Estrons
|
Make a man
|
You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough
|
Gofod
|
|
7.
|
Estrons
|
Lilac
|
You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough
|
Gofod
|
|
8.
|
Weakened Friends
|
Waste
|
Common Blah
|
Don Giovanni
|
|
9.
|
Weakened Friends
|
Hate Mail (Feat. J. Mascis)
|
Common Blah
|
Don Giovanni
|
|
10.
|
Value Void
|
Back in the day
|
Sentimental
|
Tough Love
|
|
11.
|
Value Void
|
Bariloche
|
Sentimental
|
Tough Love
|
|
12.
|
Ian Sweet
|
Hiding
|
Crush Crusher
|
Hardly Art
|
|
13.
|
Ian Sweet
|
Your Arms are Water
|
Crush Crusher
|
Hardly Art
|
|
14.
|
Two Medicine
|
Gold
|
Astropsychosis
|
Bella Union
|
|
15.
|
Two Medicine
|
SF
|
Astropsychosis
|
Bella Union
|
|
16.
|
Papercuts
|
How to quit smoking
|
Parallel Universe Blues
|
Slumberland
|
|
17.
|
Papercuts
|
Laughing Man
|
Parallel Universe Blues
|
Slumberland
|
|
18.
|
King Buffalo
|
Cosmonaut
|
Longing to be the mountain
|
Stickman
|
|
19.
|
Orango
|
Loco
|
Evergreens
|
Division/Stickman
|
|
20.
|
Samavayo
|
Vatan
|
Vatan
|
Noisolution
|
|
21.
|
Christian Kjellvander
|
Strangers in Northeim
|
Wild Hxmans
|
Tapete
|