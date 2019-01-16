Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 18. Januar 2019, 21-22.30 h

Wham! Bang! Pow!

Mit College-Indie-Rock, Dream-Pop, Schrammeleien und punkigem Understatement unterwegs zwischen Berlin, Amsterdam, Argentinien, San Francisco, Aberystwyth, London und Maine. Feat. Musik von Art Brut, Ian Sweet, Estrons Weakened Friends, Laura Jane Grace & Devouring Mothers, Papercuts, Two Medicine u.a.

 

Playlist:

 

1.

Spencer Dickinson

That´s a drag!

The man who lives for love

Yep Roc

 

2.

Art Brut

Hooray!

Wham! Bang! Pow! (Let´s rock out)

Believe

 

3.

Art Brut

Good Morning Berlin

Wham! Bang! Pow! (Let´s rock out)

Believe

 

4.

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers

The Airplane Song

Bought to rot

Bloodshot

 

5.

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers

Amsterdam Hotel Room

Bought to rot

Bloodshot

 

6.

Estrons

Make a man

You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough

Gofod

 

7.

Estrons

Lilac

You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough

Gofod

 

8.

Weakened Friends

Waste

Common Blah

Don Giovanni

 

9.

Weakened Friends

Hate Mail (Feat. J. Mascis)

Common Blah

Don Giovanni

 

10.

Value Void

Back in the day

Sentimental

Tough Love

 

11.

Value Void

Bariloche

Sentimental

Tough Love

 

12.

Ian Sweet

Hiding

Crush Crusher

Hardly Art

 

13.

Ian Sweet

Your Arms are Water

Crush Crusher

Hardly Art

 

14.

Two Medicine

Gold

Astropsychosis

Bella Union

 

15.

Two Medicine

SF

Astropsychosis

Bella Union

 

16.

Papercuts

How to quit smoking

Parallel Universe Blues

Slumberland

 

17.

Papercuts

Laughing Man

Parallel Universe Blues

Slumberland

 

18.

King Buffalo

Cosmonaut

Longing to be the mountain

Stickman

 

19.

Orango

Loco

Evergreens

Division/Stickman

 

20.

Samavayo

Vatan

Vatan

Noisolution

 

21.

Christian Kjellvander

Strangers in Northeim

Wild Hxmans

Tapete

 