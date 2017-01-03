Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 6. Januar 2016, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 6. Januar 2016, 21-22.30 h

Geisterwelt - Geisterstunde zum Jahresanfang. Soundtrack of the ghost mit Songs von Karen Elson, Clutchy Hopkins, Andrea Schroeder, Body Bill, Erlend Oye, Spoon, Kristin Hersh, Skeleton$, DJ Shadow, Emily Jane White, Band of Horses, Console u.a.  

Suicide

Ghost Rider

S/t

Red Star

 

Clutchy Hopkins

Sound of the ghost

Walking Backwards

Ubiquity

 

Markus Kienzl

Like a ghost feat. Barbara Stanzl

Product

Klein

 

DJ Shadow

Giving up the ghost

The Private Press

MCA

 

Kelpe

Yippee Space Ghost (Sidversion)

Ex-Aquarium

DC Recordings

 

Karen Elson

Ghost who walks

Ghost who walks

Third Man

 

Kristin Hersh

Your ghost

Hips and makers

4AD

 

Amy Millan

Bruised Ghosts

Masters of the Burial

Arts & Crafts

 

Andrea Schroeder

Ghosts of Berlin

Where the wild oceans end

Glitterhouse

 

Skeleton$

Walmart and the ghost of Jimmy Damour

People

Crammed Discs

 

Band of Horses

Is there a ghost

Cease to begin

Sub Pop

 

Arbouretum

Ghosts of here and there

Rites of Uncovering

Thrill Jockey

 

PSAPP

Fickle Ghost

The camel´s back

Domino

 

Erlend Oye

Ghost Trains feat. Morgan Geist

Unrest

Source

 

Console

A homeless ghost

Herself

Disko B

 

Body Bill

One or two ghosts

Two in one

Sinnbus

 

Phantom Ghost

Relax it´s only a ghost

Three

Lado Musik

 

Burnt Friedman

Machine in the ghost feat. Barbara Panther

First Night forever

 

 

The Low Anthem

To the ghosts who write history books

Oh my god, Charlie Darwin

Bella Union

 

Spoon

The ghost of you lingers

Ga ga ga gag a

Merge

 

Emily Jane White

Ghost of a horse

Victorian America

Talitres

 