Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 6. Januar 2016, 21-22.30 h

1. Suicide Ghost Rider S/t Red Star

2. Clutchy Hopkins Sound of the ghost Walking Backwards Ubiquity

3. Markus Kienzl Like a ghost feat. Barbara Stanzl Product Klein

4. DJ Shadow Giving up the ghost The Private Press MCA

5. Kelpe Yippee Space Ghost (Sidversion) Ex-Aquarium DC Recordings

6. Karen Elson Ghost who walks Ghost who walks Third Man

7. Kristin Hersh Your ghost Hips and makers 4AD

8. Amy Millan Bruised Ghosts Masters of the Burial Arts & Crafts

9. Andrea Schroeder Ghosts of Berlin Where the wild oceans end Glitterhouse

10. Skeleton$ Walmart and the ghost of Jimmy Damour People Crammed Discs

11. Band of Horses Is there a ghost Cease to begin Sub Pop

12. Arbouretum Ghosts of here and there Rites of Uncovering Thrill Jockey

13. PSAPP Fickle Ghost The camel´s back Domino

14. Erlend Oye Ghost Trains feat. Morgan Geist Unrest Source

15. Console A homeless ghost Herself Disko B

16. Body Bill One or two ghosts Two in one Sinnbus

17. Phantom Ghost Relax it´s only a ghost Three Lado Musik

18. Burnt Friedman Machine in the ghost feat. Barbara Panther First Night forever

19. The Low Anthem To the ghosts who write history books Oh my god, Charlie Darwin Bella Union

20. Spoon The ghost of you lingers Ga ga ga gag a Merge