|
1.
|
Suicide
|
Ghost Rider
|
S/t
|
Red Star
|
|
2.
|
Clutchy Hopkins
|
Sound of the ghost
|
Walking Backwards
|
Ubiquity
|
|
3.
|
Markus Kienzl
|
Like a ghost feat. Barbara Stanzl
|
Product
|
Klein
|
|
4.
|
DJ Shadow
|
Giving up the ghost
|
The Private Press
|
MCA
|
|
5.
|
Kelpe
|
Yippee Space Ghost (Sidversion)
|
Ex-Aquarium
|
DC Recordings
|
|
6.
|
Karen Elson
|
Ghost who walks
|
Ghost who walks
|
Third Man
|
|
7.
|
Kristin Hersh
|
Your ghost
|
Hips and makers
|
4AD
|
|
8.
|
Amy Millan
|
Bruised Ghosts
|
Masters of the Burial
|
Arts & Crafts
|
|
9.
|
Andrea Schroeder
|
Ghosts of Berlin
|
Where the wild oceans end
|
Glitterhouse
|
|
10.
|
Skeleton$
|
Walmart and the ghost of Jimmy Damour
|
People
|
Crammed Discs
|
|
11.
|
Band of Horses
|
Is there a ghost
|
Cease to begin
|
Sub Pop
|
|
12.
|
Arbouretum
|
Ghosts of here and there
|
Rites of Uncovering
|
Thrill Jockey
|
|
13.
|
PSAPP
|
Fickle Ghost
|
The camel´s back
|
Domino
|
|
14.
|
Erlend Oye
|
Ghost Trains feat. Morgan Geist
|
Unrest
|
Source
|
|
15.
|
Console
|
A homeless ghost
|
Herself
|
Disko B
|
|
16.
|
Body Bill
|
One or two ghosts
|
Two in one
|
Sinnbus
|
|
17.
|
Phantom Ghost
|
Relax it´s only a ghost
|
Three
|
Lado Musik
|
|
18.
|
Burnt Friedman
|
Machine in the ghost feat. Barbara Panther
|
First Night forever
|
|
|
19.
|
The Low Anthem
|
To the ghosts who write history books
|
Oh my god, Charlie Darwin
|
Bella Union
|
|
20.
|
Spoon
|
The ghost of you lingers
|
Ga ga ga gag a
|
Merge
|
|
21.
|
Emily Jane White
|
Ghost of a horse
|
Victorian America
|
Talitres
|
Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 6. Januar 2016, 21-22.30 h
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 11 Stunden anhörbar.
Geisterwelt - Geisterstunde zum Jahresanfang. Soundtrack of the ghost mit Songs von Karen Elson, Clutchy Hopkins, Andrea Schroeder, Body Bill, Erlend Oye, Spoon, Kristin Hersh, Skeleton$, DJ Shadow, Emily Jane White, Band of Horses, Console u.a.