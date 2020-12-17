FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Funk´d Spirit World Field Guide

Pfundige vorweihnachtliche Soul & Hip Hop & Electronica-Ausgabeder Frantic Freakshow, die nicht nur weihnachtliche Soul-Music von „A Joyful Sound“ dem Christmas-Album von Monophonics-Sänger Kelly Finnigan, den Black Pumas und die mit Mundschutz corona-gerecht gepimpte Xmas-Single von Khruangbin enthält, sondern auch Musik von einer posthum erschienenen Kompilation mit Coverversionen der großartigen Sharon Jones zusammen mit den Dap-Kings.
In die Vollen gehen die guten alten Public Enemy auf ihrem erstaunlich guten Spätwerk „What you gonna do when the grid goes down?, nicht nur, aber auch wegen einer prallen wie prominent besetzten Gästeliste. Features von 25 MC´s weist auch das als Mixtape aufgezogene exzellente zweite Album der Hiphop-Production-Supergroup Quakers auf. Avantgarde- Hiphop und Noise vermengt der der ausgefallene Horrorcore von Clipping., während Aesop Rock atemlos und wortreich einen Spirit World Field Guide aufgenommen hat.
Ausserdem elektronisch angetriebenes Scheibenblendwerk von Whomadewho, Ela Minus, Cabaret Voltaire und Pole.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Khruangbin
|
Christmas time is here
|
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
2.
|
Black Pumas
|
Christmas will really be christmas
|
|
PIAS
|
|
3.
|
Kelly Finnigan
|
Heartbreak for Christmas
|
A Joyful Sound
|
Colemine
|
|
4.
|
Kelly Finnigan
|
Just one kiss
|
A Joyful Sound
|
Colemine
|
|
5.
|
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
|
Take me with u
|
Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Rendition was In
|
Daptone
|
|
6.
|
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
|
Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Condition was In
|
Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Rendition was In
|
Daptone
|
|
7.
|
Aesop Rock
|
The Gates
|
Spirit World Field Guide
|
Rhymesayers
|
|
8.
|
Aesop Rock
|
Gauze
|
Spirit World Field Guide
|
Rhymesayers
|
|
9.
|
Clipping.
|
Say the Name
|
Visions of bodies being burned
|
Sub Pop
|
|
10.
|
Clipping.
|
Pain Everyday feat. Michael Esposito
|
Visions of bodies being burned
|
Sub Pop
|
|
11.
|
Quakers
|
Gun Control feat. The Black Opera
|
II – The New Wave
|
Stones Throw
|
|
12.
|
Quakers
|
Bare Essentials feat. The Niyat
|
II – The New Wave
|
Stones Throw
|
|
13.
|
Quakers
|
A Quick Fix feat. Y2, Super Vic
|
II – The New Wave
|
Stones Throw
|
|
14.
|
Public Enemy
|
Grid feat. Cypress Hill & George Clinton
|
What you gonna do when the grid goes down?
|
Def Jam
|
|
15.
|
Public Enemy
|
Public Enemy Number Won feat. Mike D, Ad Rock & Run DMC
|
What you gonna do when the grid goes down?
|
Def Jam
|
|
16.
|
Whomadewho & Mano Le Tough
|
Oblivion
|
Synchronicity
|
Kompakt
|
|
17.
|
Ela Minus
|
They told us it was hard but they were wrong
|
Acts of Rebellion
|
Domino
|
|
18.
|
Cabaret Voltaire
|
Be Free
|
Shadow of Fear
|
Mute
|
|
19.
|
Pole
|
Tangente
|
Fading
|
Mute
|
|
20.
|
Deadbeat meets the Mole
|
Rollin´ heavy in the Spielplaz
|
S/t
|
BLKRTZ
|