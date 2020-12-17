FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Funk´d Spirit World Field Guide

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Funk´d Spirit World Field Guide

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

khruangbin-christmas.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)

Pfundige vorweihnachtliche Soul & Hip Hop & Electronica-Ausgabeder Frantic Freakshow, die nicht nur weihnachtliche Soul-Music von „A Joyful Sound“ dem Christmas-Album von Monophonics-Sänger Kelly Finnigan, den Black Pumas und die mit Mundschutz corona-gerecht gepimpte Xmas-Single von Khruangbin enthält, sondern auch Musik von einer posthum erschienenen Kompilation mit Coverversionen der großartigen Sharon Jones zusammen mit den Dap-Kings.

In die Vollen gehen die guten alten Public Enemy auf ihrem erstaunlich guten Spätwerk „What you gonna do when the grid goes down?, nicht nur, aber auch wegen einer prallen wie prominent besetzten Gästeliste. Features von 25 MC´s weist auch das als Mixtape aufgezogene exzellente zweite Album der Hiphop-Production-Supergroup Quakers auf. Avantgarde- Hiphop und Noise vermengt der der ausgefallene Horrorcore von Clipping., während Aesop Rock atemlos und wortreich einen Spirit World Field Guide aufgenommen hat.

Ausserdem elektronisch angetriebenes Scheibenblendwerk von Whomadewho, Ela Minus, Cabaret Voltaire und Pole.

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Khruangbin

Christmas time is here

 

Dead Oceans

 

2.

Black Pumas

Christmas will really be christmas

 

PIAS

 

3.

Kelly Finnigan

Heartbreak for Christmas

A Joyful Sound

Colemine

 

4.

Kelly Finnigan

Just one kiss

A Joyful Sound

Colemine

 

5.

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Take me with u

Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Rendition was In

Daptone

 

6.

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Condition was In

Just Dropped in To See What Condition My Rendition was In

Daptone

 

7.

Aesop Rock

The Gates

Spirit World Field Guide

Rhymesayers

 

8.

Aesop Rock

Gauze

Spirit World Field Guide

Rhymesayers

 

9.

Clipping.

Say the Name

Visions of bodies being burned

Sub Pop

 

10.

Clipping.

Pain Everyday feat. Michael Esposito

Visions of bodies being burned

Sub Pop

 

11.

Quakers

Gun Control feat. The Black Opera

II – The New Wave

Stones Throw

 

12.

Quakers

Bare Essentials feat. The Niyat

II – The New Wave

Stones Throw

 

13.

Quakers

A Quick Fix feat. Y2, Super Vic

II – The New Wave

Stones Throw

 

14.

Public Enemy

Grid feat. Cypress Hill & George Clinton

What you gonna do when the grid goes down?

Def Jam

 

15.

Public Enemy

Public Enemy Number Won feat. Mike D, Ad Rock & Run DMC

What you gonna do when the grid goes down?

Def Jam

 

16.

Whomadewho & Mano Le Tough

Oblivion

Synchronicity

Kompakt

 

17.

Ela Minus

They told us it was hard but they were wrong

Acts of Rebellion

Domino

 

18.

Cabaret Voltaire

Be Free

Shadow of Fear

Mute

 

19.

Pole

Tangente

Fading

Mute

 

20.

Deadbeat meets the Mole

Rollin´ heavy in the Spielplaz

S/t

BLKRTZ

 

 

 