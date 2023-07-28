FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Geschichten aus der Dunkelheit

Für den Höhepunkt des Sommers tönt diese Frantuic Freakshow-Ausgabe ganz schön herbstlich: Mit Musik vom 10ten PJ Harvey-Album „I inside the old year dying”, vom 2ten Album „I don´t know“ der aus Hull stammenden Band Bdrmm,  einem schillernden Shoegaze & Dream-Pop-Kleinod. Mit überraschender Sanftheit durchstreifen Esben & the Witch auf ihrem neuen Album „Hold Sacred“ die Dunkelheit, während Jaye Jayle auf „Don´t let your love life get you down“ mit seinem Liebesleben hadert.

Michael Gira und Swans haben mit „The Beggar“ ein weiteres kolossales Album aufgenommen, das wie auch „Keepsakes“ von hackdepicciotto (Alexander Hacke/Danielle de Picciotto) dunklen, toll geschichteten Avantgarde-Rock bietet und  bei mute records erscheint.

Regisseur Jim Jarmusch begibt sich mit Kompagnon Carter Logan als Sqürl auf dem Album „Silver Haze“ mit eindrucksvollerm Doom-Drone-Americana auf Endzeit-Terrain. Der australische Schriftsteller Neil Gaiman und das FourPlay String Quartet bieten auf dem Album „Signs of Life“ spannendes Hörkino bei Vertonungen von Gaiman´s Stories und Poems.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

1.

Bdrmm

Be Careful

I Don´t Know

Rock Action

2.

Bdrmm

We Fall Apart

I Don´t Know

Rock Action

3.

Esben And The Witch

True Mirror

Hold Sacred

Nostromo

4.

Esben And The Witch

In Ecstasy

Hold Sacred

Nostromo

5.

PJ Harvey

The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore

Stories From The City, Stpries From The Sea

Island

6.

PJ Harvey

A Child´s Question, August

I Inside The Old Year Dying

Partisan

7.

PJ Harvey

All Souls

I Inside The Old Year Dying

Partisan

8.

Jaye Jayle

Tell Me Live

Don´t Let Your Love Life Get You Down

Temporary

9.

Hackedepicciotto

Anthem

Keepsakes

Mute

10.

Hackedepicciotto

Aichach

Keepsakes

Mute

11.

Sqürl

She Don´t Wanna Talk About It Feat. Anika

Silver Haze

Sacred Bones

12.

Sqürl

The End Of The World

Silver Haze

Sacred Bones

13.

Helen Money & Will Thomas

Thieves

Trace

Thrill Jockey

14.

Helen Money & Will Thomas

Half Asleep

Trace

Thrill Jockey

15.

Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet

Poem First Read On January 2011 At Sidney Opera House

Signs Of Life

Instrumental

16.

Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet

The Problem With Saints

Signs Of Life

Instrumental

17.

Swans

Los Angeles, City Of Death

The Beggar

Mute

18.

Swans

Michael is Done

The Beggar

Mute

  

