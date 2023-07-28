FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Geschichten aus der Dunkelheit

Für den Höhepunkt des Sommers tönt diese Frantuic Freakshow-Ausgabe ganz schön herbstlich: Mit Musik vom 10ten PJ Harvey-Album „I inside the old year dying”, vom 2ten Album „I don´t know“ der aus Hull stammenden Band Bdrmm, einem schillernden Shoegaze & Dream-Pop-Kleinod. Mit überraschender Sanftheit durchstreifen Esben & the Witch auf ihrem neuen Album „Hold Sacred“ die Dunkelheit, während Jaye Jayle auf „Don´t let your love life get you down“ mit seinem Liebesleben hadert.
Michael Gira und Swans haben mit „The Beggar“ ein weiteres kolossales Album aufgenommen, das wie auch „Keepsakes“ von hackdepicciotto (Alexander Hacke/Danielle de Picciotto) dunklen, toll geschichteten Avantgarde-Rock bietet und bei mute records erscheint.
Regisseur Jim Jarmusch begibt sich mit Kompagnon Carter Logan als Sqürl auf dem Album „Silver Haze“ mit eindrucksvollerm Doom-Drone-Americana auf Endzeit-Terrain. Der australische Schriftsteller Neil Gaiman und das FourPlay String Quartet bieten auf dem Album „Signs of Life“ spannendes Hörkino bei Vertonungen von Gaiman´s Stories und Poems.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
1.
|
Bdrmm
|
Be Careful
|
I Don´t Know
|
Rock Action
|
2.
|
Bdrmm
|
We Fall Apart
|
I Don´t Know
|
Rock Action
|
3.
|
Esben And The Witch
|
True Mirror
|
Hold Sacred
|
Nostromo
|
4.
|
Esben And The Witch
|
In Ecstasy
|
Hold Sacred
|
Nostromo
|
5.
|
PJ Harvey
|
The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore
|
Stories From The City, Stpries From The Sea
|
Island
|
6.
|
PJ Harvey
|
A Child´s Question, August
|
I Inside The Old Year Dying
|
Partisan
|
7.
|
PJ Harvey
|
All Souls
|
I Inside The Old Year Dying
|
Partisan
|
8.
|
Jaye Jayle
|
Tell Me Live
|
Don´t Let Your Love Life Get You Down
|
Temporary
|
9.
|
Hackedepicciotto
|
Anthem
|
Keepsakes
|
Mute
|
10.
|
Hackedepicciotto
|
Aichach
|
Keepsakes
|
Mute
|
11.
|
Sqürl
|
She Don´t Wanna Talk About It Feat. Anika
|
Silver Haze
|
Sacred Bones
|
12.
|
Sqürl
|
The End Of The World
|
Silver Haze
|
Sacred Bones
|
13.
|
Helen Money & Will Thomas
|
Thieves
|
Trace
|
Thrill Jockey
|
14.
|
Helen Money & Will Thomas
|
Half Asleep
|
Trace
|
Thrill Jockey
|
15.
|
Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet
|
Poem First Read On January 2011 At Sidney Opera House
|
Signs Of Life
|
Instrumental
|
16.
|
Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet
|
The Problem With Saints
|
Signs Of Life
|
Instrumental
|
17.
|
Swans
|
Los Angeles, City Of Death
|
The Beggar
|
Mute
|
18.
|
Swans
|
Michael is Done
|
The Beggar
|
Mute