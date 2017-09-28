Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 29. September 2017, 21-22.30 h

Schurken und Schamanen, Psychos und Propheten

Zum 60ten Geburtstag von Nick Cave erscheint passenderweise die Graphic Novel „Have mercy on me“ von Reinhard Kleist. Da schmettert er sich selbst gern mit seiner Ex-Band The Birthday Party einen Geburtstagsgruß.

Immer weiter geht´s für den verschmitzt die Desertrockvergangenheit immer weiter abschüttelnden Josh Homme mit Queens of the Stone Age auf dem Schurkenstück „Villains“. Ausserdem schamanistischer Retrorock aus Baltimore von The Flying Eyes und Black Lung und bester Prog-Psych aus der Trondheimschule von dem unkaputtbaren Trio Motorpsycho und ihrem Doppelalbum „The Tower“.

Kurz flackert auch mal der Polit-Crossover der Prophets of Rage auf, dem Projekt ehemaliger Rage Against The Machine-Mitglieder um den Lautmaler-Gitarrero Tom Morello mit Chuck D (Public Enemy) und B-Real (Cypress Hil) als Vollender einer hart rockenden und groovenden Judgement Night für Donald T.

Und Distortion statt Staub saugen die schottischen Instrumentalrocker Mogwai auf ihrem Neuwerk „Every country´s sun“.

PLAYLIST: