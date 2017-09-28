Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 29. September 2017, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 29. September 2017, 21-22.30 h

Schurken und Schamanen, Psychos und Propheten

Zum 60ten Geburtstag von Nick Cave erscheint passenderweise die Graphic Novel „Have mercy on me“ von Reinhard Kleist. Da schmettert er sich selbst gern mit seiner Ex-Band The Birthday Party einen Geburtstagsgruß.

Immer weiter geht´s für den verschmitzt die Desertrockvergangenheit immer weiter abschüttelnden Josh Homme mit Queens of the Stone Age auf dem Schurkenstück „Villains“. Ausserdem schamanistischer Retrorock aus Baltimore von The Flying Eyes und Black Lung und bester Prog-Psych aus der Trondheimschule von dem unkaputtbaren Trio Motorpsycho und ihrem Doppelalbum „The Tower“.

Kurz flackert auch mal der Polit-Crossover der Prophets of Rage auf, dem Projekt ehemaliger Rage Against The Machine-Mitglieder um den Lautmaler-Gitarrero Tom Morello mit Chuck D (Public Enemy) und B-Real (Cypress Hil) als Vollender einer hart rockenden und groovenden Judgement Night für Donald T. 

Und Distortion statt Staub saugen die schottischen Instrumentalrocker Mogwai auf ihrem Neuwerk „Every country´s sun“.

PLAYLIST:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Queens of the Stone Age

Feet don´t fail me

Villains

Matador

 

2.

Queens of the Stone Age

Domesticated Animals

Villains

Matador

 

3.

The Flying Eyes

Coming around

Burning of the Season

Noisolution

 

4.

Black Lung

Inner City Blues

Split

Noisolution

 

5.

Prophets of Rage

Radical Eyes

S/t

Caroline

 

6.

Prophets of Rage

Strength in Numbers

S/t

Caroline

 

7.

Motorpsycho

A.S.F.E.

The Tower

Stickman

 

8.

Motorpsycho

The Tower

The Tower

Stickman

 

9.

Mogwai

Every Country´s Sun

Every Country´s Sun

Rock Action

 

10.

Mogwai

Coolverine

Every Country´s Sun

Rock Action

 

11.

The Birthday Party

Happy Birthday

7“

Missing Link

 

12.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Tupelo

Lovely Creatures – Best of 1984-2014

Mute

 

13.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Red Right Hand

Lovely Creatures – Best of 1984-2014

Mute

 

14.

Mick Harvey

Contact

Intoxicated Women

Mute

 

15.

Mick Harvey

Puppet of a Wax Puppet Song

Intoxicated Women

Mute

 

16.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

The Mercy Seat

Lovely Creatures – Best of 1984-2014

Mute

 