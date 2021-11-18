FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: A radioshow to ruin any party

A Radioshow to ruin any party – frei nach dem Untertitel der vorgestellten Compilation des Schweizer Labels Voodoo Rhythm, das seinen 30ten Geburtstag feiert. Reverend Beat-Man lässt es auch mit seiner Band The Monsters auf dem mit exquisit primitivem Hi-Speed-Boogie-Fuzz-Garage-Trash-Rock-n-Roll gefüllten neuen Album „Youre Class! I´m Trash!“ ordentlich krachen.

Wildes Gesellentum im Namen des Rock´n Roll mit jeder Menge Punkrock-Schleifspuren gibt es auf neuen Alben von den Australiern Amyl and the Sniffers, Chubby and the Gang, Death Set, dem ehemaligen Dead Kennedys-Sänger Jello Biafra, von den Groovecore-Kingz Quicksand um Walter Schreifels und dem unkaputtbaren Billy Childish.

Die noisy Seite von Berlin repräsentiert das endlich erscheinende erste Album „Paradies“ von Gewalt, der Band um den Ex-Surrogat-Sänger Patrick Wagner, das neue Album von Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) mit Danielle De Picciotto und das Debut der Band Zahn.

Chubby And The Gang

Coming Up Tough

The Mutt´s Nuts

Chubby And The Gang

I Hate The Radio

The Mutt´s Nuts

Wild Billy Childish & CTFM

Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows

Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows

Wild Billy Childish & CTFM

Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows

Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows

The Courettes

R.I.N.G.O.

Back In Mono

The Courettes

Want You! Like A Cigarette

Back In Mono

Amyl And The Sniffers

Guided By Angels

Comfort To Me

Amyl And The Sniffers

Hertz

Comfort To Me

Death Set

Bad Decisions

How To Tune A Parrot

Death Set

Overload Damage

How To Tune A Parrot

Quicksand

Inversions

Distant Population

Quicksand

Head To Wall

Slip

Gewalt

Manchmal Wage Ich Mich Unter Leute

Paradies

Gewalt

Jahrhundertfick

Paradies

Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School of Medicine

Satans Combover

Tea Party Revenge Porn

Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School of Medicine

The Last Big Gulp

Tea Party Revenge Porn

Blaske

L.B.

Vom Schwinden Der Dinge

Hackedepicciotto

Journey East

The Silver Threshold

Reverend Beat-Man & Izobel Garcia

Black Metal

Voodoo Rhythm Vol. 5 – A Label Compilation To Ruin Any Party

The Monsters

Stranger to Me

You´re Class, I´m Trash

The Monsters

Gimme Germs

You´re Class, I´m Trash

Blaske

L.B.

Vom Schwinden Der Dinge

Lygo

Ufer

Lygophobie

