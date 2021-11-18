FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: A radioshow to ruin any party

A Radioshow to ruin any party – frei nach dem Untertitel der vorgestellten Compilation des Schweizer Labels Voodoo Rhythm, das seinen 30ten Geburtstag feiert. Reverend Beat-Man lässt es auch mit seiner Band The Monsters auf dem mit exquisit primitivem Hi-Speed-Boogie-Fuzz-Garage-Trash-Rock-n-Roll gefüllten neuen Album „Youre Class! I´m Trash!“ ordentlich krachen.
Wildes Gesellentum im Namen des Rock´n Roll mit jeder Menge Punkrock-Schleifspuren gibt es auf neuen Alben von den Australiern Amyl and the Sniffers, Chubby and the Gang, Death Set, dem ehemaligen Dead Kennedys-Sänger Jello Biafra, von den Groovecore-Kingz Quicksand um Walter Schreifels und dem unkaputtbaren Billy Childish.
Die noisy Seite von Berlin repräsentiert das endlich erscheinende erste Album „Paradies“ von Gewalt, der Band um den Ex-Surrogat-Sänger Patrick Wagner, das neue Album von Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) mit Danielle De Picciotto und das Debut der Band Zahn.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Chubby And The Gang
|
Coming Up Tough
|
The Mutt´s Nuts
|
Partisan
|
|
2.
|
Chubby And The Gang
|
I Hate The Radio
|
The Mutt´s Nuts
|
Partisan
|
|
3.
|
Wild Billy Childish & CTFM
|
Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows
|
Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
4.
|
Wild Billy Childish & CTFM
|
Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows
|
Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
5.
|
The Courettes
|
R.I.N.G.O.
|
Back In Mono
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
6.
|
The Courettes
|
Want You! Like A Cigarette
|
Back In Mono
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
7.
|
Amyl And The Sniffers
|
Guided By Angels
|
Comfort To Me
|
Rough Trade
|
|
8.
|
Amyl And The Sniffers
|
Hertz
|
Comfort To Me
|
Rough Trade
|
|
9.
|
Death Set
|
Bad Decisions
|
How To Tune A Parrot
|
This Charming Man
|
|
10.
|
Death Set
|
Overload Damage
|
How To Tune A Parrot
|
This Charming Man
|
|
11.
|
Quicksand
|
Inversions
|
Distant Population
|
Epitaph
|
|
12.
|
Quicksand
|
Head To Wall
|
Slip
|
Polydor
|
|
13.
|
Gewalt
|
Manchmal Wage Ich Mich Unter Leute
|
Paradies
|
Clouds Hill
|
|
14.
|
Gewalt
|
Jahrhundertfick
|
Paradies
|
Clouds Hill
|
|
15.
|
Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School of Medicine
|
Satans Combover
|
Tea Party Revenge Porn
|
Alternative Tentacles
|
|
16.
|
Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School of Medicine
|
The Last Big Gulp
|
Tea Party Revenge Porn
|
Alternative Tentacles
|
|
17.
|
Blaske
|
L.B.
|
Vom Schwinden Der Dinge
|
Bakraufarita
|
|
18.
|
Hackedepicciotto
|
Journey East
|
The Silver Threshold
|
Mute
|
|
19.
|
Reverend Beat-Man & Izobel Garcia
|
Black Metal
|
Voodoo Rhythm Vol. 5 – A Label Compilation To Ruin Any Party
|
Voodoo Rhythm
|
|
20.
|
The Monsters
|
Stranger to Me
|
You´re Class, I´m Trash
|
Voodoo Rhythm
|
|
21.
|
The Monsters
|
Gimme Germs
|
You´re Class, I´m Trash
|
Voodoo Rhythm
|
|
22.
|
Blaske
|
L.B.
|
Vom Schwinden Der Dinge
|
Bakraufarita
|
|
23.
|
Lygo
|
Ufer
|
Lygophobie
|
Kidnap
|