FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: A radioshow to ruin any party

A Radioshow to ruin any party – frei nach dem Untertitel der vorgestellten Compilation des Schweizer Labels Voodoo Rhythm, das seinen 30ten Geburtstag feiert. Reverend Beat-Man lässt es auch mit seiner Band The Monsters auf dem mit exquisit primitivem Hi-Speed-Boogie-Fuzz-Garage-Trash-Rock-n-Roll gefüllten neuen Album „Youre Class! I´m Trash!“ ordentlich krachen.

Wildes Gesellentum im Namen des Rock´n Roll mit jeder Menge Punkrock-Schleifspuren gibt es auf neuen Alben von den Australiern Amyl and the Sniffers, Chubby and the Gang, Death Set, dem ehemaligen Dead Kennedys-Sänger Jello Biafra, von den Groovecore-Kingz Quicksand um Walter Schreifels und dem unkaputtbaren Billy Childish.

Die noisy Seite von Berlin repräsentiert das endlich erscheinende erste Album „Paradies“ von Gewalt, der Band um den Ex-Surrogat-Sänger Patrick Wagner, das neue Album von Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) mit Danielle De Picciotto und das Debut der Band Zahn.

Playlist: