FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wilde Jagd

Viel dreht sich heute um die neuen Alben "The Night the Zombies Came“ der Pixies und das allererste, sehr persönlich und erstaunlich abwechlungsreich ausgefallene Soloalbum „Nobody Loves You More“ der Ex-Pixies-Bassistin und Breeders-Frontfrau Kim Deal. Danach folgt ein rasanter Cruise, vorneweg die australischen Amyl and the Sniffers und ihr 3tes Album “Cartoon Darkness“, in Zwischenbereichen von Post-Punk und Post-Hardcore mit Touché Amoré und High Vis und ihrer „Guided Tour“, dazu 60s-Shake und Garage-Pop-Vibes von The Courettes und The Linda Lindas, Shoegazer-Noise-Rock von A Place to Bury Strangers und Trauma Ray bis hin zu Musik vom wohl letzten Album „Fate & Alcohol“ des kalifornischen Duos Japandroids.

Playlist: