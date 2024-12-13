FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wilde Jagd

Viel dreht sich heute um die neuen Alben "The Night the Zombies Came“ der Pixies und das allererste, sehr persönlich und erstaunlich abwechlungsreich ausgefallene Soloalbum „Nobody Loves You More“ der Ex-Pixies-Bassistin und Breeders-Frontfrau Kim Deal. Danach folgt ein rasanter Cruise, vorneweg die australischen Amyl and the Sniffers und ihr 3tes Album “Cartoon Darkness“, in Zwischenbereichen von Post-Punk und Post-Hardcore mit Touché Amoré und High Vis und ihrer „Guided Tour“, dazu 60s-Shake und Garage-Pop-Vibes von The Courettes und The Linda Lindas, Shoegazer-Noise-Rock von A Place to Bury Strangers und Trauma Ray bis hin zu Musik vom wohl letzten Album „Fate & Alcohol“ des kalifornischen Duos Japandroids.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
The Breeders
|
Cannonball
|
Last Splash
|
4AD
|
|
2.
|
Kim Deal
|
Nobody Loves You More
|
Nobody Loves You More
|
4AD
|
|
3.
|
Kim Deal
|
Crystal Breath
|
Nobody Loves You More
|
4AD
|
|
4.
|
Pixies
|
Velouria
|
Bossanova
|
4AD
|
|
5.
|
Pixies
|
Primrose
|
The Night The Zombies Came
|
BMG Rights
|
|
6.
|
Pixies
|
Motoroller
|
The Night The Zombies Came
|
BMG Rights
|
|
7.
|
Being Dead
|
Godzilla Rises
|
Eels
|
Bayonet
|
|
8.
|
Being Dead
|
Van Goes
|
Eels
|
Bayonet
|
|
9.
|
Japandroids
|
Eye Contact High
|
Fate & Alcohol
|
Anti
|
|
10.
|
Japandroids
|
Chicago
|
Fate & Alcohol
|
Anti
|
|
11.
|
Touché Amoré
|
Nobody´s
|
Spiral In A Straight Line
|
BMG Rights
|
|
12.
|
Touché Amoré
|
The Glue
|
Spiral In A Straight Line
|
BMG Rights
|
|
13.
|
High Vis
|
Guided Tour
|
Guided Tour
|
Dais
|
|
14.
|
High Vis
|
Drop Me Out
|
Guided Tour
|
Dais
|
|
15.
|
Amyl And The Sniffers
|
Jerkin´
|
Cartoon Darkness
|
Rough Trade
|
|
16.
|
Amyl And The Sniffers
|
U Should Not Be Doing That
|
Cartoon Darkness
|
Rough Trade
|
|
17.
|
The Linda Lindas
|
Too Many Things
|
No Obligation
|
Epitaph
|
|
18.
|
The Linda Lindas
|
Once Upon A Time
|
No Obligation
|
Epitaph
|
|
19.
|
The Courettes
|
Better Without You
|
Soul Of… The Fabulous Courettes
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
20.
|
The Courettes
|
You Woo Me
|
Soul Of… The Fabulous Courettes
|
Damaged Goods
|
|
21.
|
A Place To Bury Strangers
|
You Got Me
|
Synthesizer
|
Destrange
|
|
22.
|
Trauma Ray
|
Ember
|
Chameleon
|
Dais
|