FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wilde Jagd

Viel dreht sich heute um die neuen Alben "The Night the Zombies Came“ der Pixies und das allererste, sehr persönlich und erstaunlich abwechlungsreich ausgefallene Soloalbum „Nobody Loves You More“ der Ex-Pixies-Bassistin und Breeders-Frontfrau Kim Deal. Danach folgt ein rasanter Cruise, vorneweg die australischen Amyl and the Sniffers und ihr 3tes Album “Cartoon Darkness“, in Zwischenbereichen von Post-Punk und Post-Hardcore mit Touché Amoré und High Vis und ihrer „Guided Tour“, dazu 60s-Shake und Garage-Pop-Vibes von The Courettes und The Linda Lindas, Shoegazer-Noise-Rock von A Place to Bury Strangers und Trauma Ray bis hin zu Musik vom wohl letzten Album „Fate & Alcohol“ des kalifornischen Duos Japandroids.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Breeders

Cannonball

Last Splash

4AD

 

2.

Kim Deal

Nobody Loves You More

Nobody Loves You More

4AD

 

3.

Kim Deal

Crystal Breath

Nobody Loves You More

4AD

 

4.

Pixies

Velouria

Bossanova

4AD

 

5.

Pixies

Primrose

The Night The Zombies Came

BMG Rights

 

6.

Pixies

Motoroller

The Night The Zombies Came

BMG Rights

 

7.

Being Dead

Godzilla Rises

Eels

Bayonet

 

8.

Being Dead

Van Goes

Eels

Bayonet

 

9.

Japandroids

Eye Contact High

Fate & Alcohol

Anti

 

10.

Japandroids

Chicago

Fate & Alcohol

Anti

 

11.

Touché Amoré

Nobody´s

Spiral In A Straight Line

BMG Rights

 

12.

Touché Amoré

The Glue

Spiral In A Straight Line

BMG Rights

 

13.

High Vis

Guided Tour

Guided Tour

Dais

 

14.

High Vis

Drop Me Out

Guided Tour

Dais

 

15.

Amyl And The Sniffers

Jerkin´

Cartoon Darkness

Rough Trade

 

16.

Amyl And The Sniffers

U Should Not Be Doing That

Cartoon Darkness

Rough Trade

 

17.

The Linda Lindas

Too Many Things

No Obligation

Epitaph

 

18.

The Linda Lindas

Once Upon A Time

No Obligation

Epitaph

 

19.

The Courettes

Better Without You

Soul Of… The Fabulous Courettes

Damaged Goods

 

20.

The Courettes

You Woo Me

Soul Of… The Fabulous Courettes

Damaged Goods

 

21.

A Place To Bury Strangers

You Got Me

Synthesizer

Destrange

 

22.

Trauma Ray

Ember

Chameleon

Dais

 
