FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Alles wird gut

"Everything is going to be alright" nennt sich das neue Album von Princess Chelsea, die ebenso wie The Beths aus Neuseeland stammt. Alles wird gut mit spröden Schrammel- und Shoegazergitarren und ein paar Abseitigkeiten, aber auch dem Gedankengut der alten Tante Indierock auf den Alben von Alvvays, Alex G und Frankie Cosmos. Viel stilistische Abwechslung dank des angewandten Schmelztiegels bietet "I love you Jennifer B" des britischen Duos Jockstrap. Fein raus hat es auch die Britin Connie Constance als "Miss Power" mit einer ebenso abwechlungsreichen, mit bombigen Hooklines gespickten Indie-Pop-Mixtur. Bizarrer Post-Punk mit Sprechgesang von The Cool Greenhouse, eigenartiger Goth-Punk von High Vis und New Wave für die blaue Stunde von Carla dal Forno sowie das Comeback-Album nach 24 Jahren der Indierocker Archers Of Loaf aus North Carolina ist ebenfalls Teil dieser Frantic Freakshow-Ausgabe

Playlist: