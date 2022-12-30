FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Alles wird gut

"Everything is going to be alright" nennt sich das neue Album von Princess Chelsea, die ebenso wie The Beths aus Neuseeland stammt. Alles wird gut mit spröden Schrammel- und Shoegazergitarren und ein paar Abseitigkeiten, aber auch dem Gedankengut der alten Tante Indierock auf den Alben von Alvvays, Alex G und Frankie Cosmos. Viel stilistische Abwechslung dank des angewandten Schmelztiegels bietet "I love you Jennifer B" des britischen Duos Jockstrap. Fein raus hat es auch die Britin Connie Constance als "Miss Power" mit einer ebenso abwechlungsreichen, mit bombigen Hooklines gespickten Indie-Pop-Mixtur. Bizarrer Post-Punk mit Sprechgesang von The Cool Greenhouse, eigenartiger Goth-Punk von High Vis und New Wave für die blaue Stunde von Carla dal Forno sowie das Comeback-Album nach 24 Jahren der Indierocker Archers Of Loaf aus North Carolina ist ebenfalls Teil dieser Frantic Freakshow-Ausgabe
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
The Cool Greenhouse
|
Musicians
|
Sod´s Toastie
|
Melodic
|
|
2.
|
The Cool Greenhouse
|
I Lost My Head
|
Sod´s Toastie
|
Melodic
|
|
3.
|
Princess Chelsea
|
The Forest
|
Everything Is Going To Be Alright
|
Lil´ Chief
|
|
4.
|
Princess Chelsea
|
We Kick Around
|
Everything Is Going To Be Alright
|
Lil´ Chief
|
|
5.
|
The Beths
|
Silence Is Golden
|
Expert In A Dying Field
|
Carpark
|
|
6.
|
The Beths
|
Expert In A Dying Field
|
Expert In A Dying Field
|
Carpark
|
|
7.
|
Carla Dal Forno
|
Mind You´re On
|
Come Around
|
Kallista
|
|
8.
|
Carla Dal Forno
|
Side By Side
|
Come Around
|
Kallista
|
|
9.
|
Alvvays
|
Pharmacist
|
Blue Rev
|
Transgressive/PIAS
|
|
10.
|
Alvvays
|
Very Online Guy
|
Blue Rev
|
Transgressive/PIAS
|
|
11.
|
Alex G
|
S.D.O.
|
God Save The Animals
|
Domino
|
|
12.
|
Alex G
|
Runner
|
God Save The Animals
|
Domino
|
|
13.
|
Archers Of Loaf
|
Saturation And Light
|
Reasons In Decline
|
Merge
|
|
14.
|
Archers Of Loaf
|
In The Surface Noise
|
Reasons In Decline
|
Merge
|
|
15.
|
High Vis
|
Talk For Hours
|
Blending
|
Dais
|
|
16.
|
High Vis
|
Out Cold
|
Blending
|
Dais
|
|
17.
|
Frankie Cosmos
|
Abigail
|
Inner World Peace
|
Sub Pop
|
|
18.
|
Frankie Cosmos
|
Abigail
|
Inner World Peace
|
Sub Pop
|
|
19.
|
Connie Constance
|
Miss Power
|
Miss Power
|
PIAS
|
|
20.
|
Connie Constance
|
Til The World´s Awake
|
Miss Power
|
PIAS
|
|
21.
|
Jockstrap
|
Greatest Hits
|
I Love You Jennifer B
|
Rough Trade
|
|
22.
|
Jockstrap
|
Glasgow
|
I Love You Jennifer B
|
Rough Trade
|