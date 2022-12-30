FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Alles wird gut

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Alles wird gut

"Everything is going to be alright" nennt sich das neue Album von Princess Chelsea, die ebenso wie The Beths aus Neuseeland stammt. Alles wird gut mit spröden Schrammel- und Shoegazergitarren und ein paar Abseitigkeiten, aber auch dem Gedankengut der alten Tante Indierock auf den Alben von Alvvays, Alex G und Frankie Cosmos. Viel stilistische Abwechslung dank des angewandten Schmelztiegels bietet "I love you Jennifer B" des britischen Duos Jockstrap. Fein raus hat es auch die Britin Connie Constance als "Miss Power" mit einer ebenso abwechlungsreichen, mit bombigen Hooklines gespickten Indie-Pop-Mixtur. Bizarrer Post-Punk mit Sprechgesang von The Cool Greenhouse, eigenartiger Goth-Punk von High Vis und New Wave für die blaue Stunde von Carla dal Forno sowie das Comeback-Album nach 24 Jahren der Indierocker Archers Of Loaf aus North Carolina ist ebenfalls Teil dieser Frantic Freakshow-Ausgabe 

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Cool Greenhouse

Musicians

Sod´s Toastie

Melodic

 

2.

The Cool Greenhouse

I Lost My Head

Sod´s Toastie

Melodic

 

3.

Princess Chelsea

The Forest

Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Lil´ Chief

 

4.

Princess Chelsea

We Kick Around

Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Lil´ Chief

 

5.

The Beths

Silence Is Golden

Expert In A Dying Field

Carpark

 

6.

The Beths

Expert In A Dying Field

Expert In A Dying Field

Carpark

 

7.

Carla Dal Forno

Mind You´re On

Come Around

Kallista

 

8.

Carla Dal Forno

Side By Side

Come Around

Kallista

 

9.

Alvvays

Pharmacist

Blue Rev

Transgressive/PIAS

 

10.

Alvvays

Very Online Guy

Blue Rev

Transgressive/PIAS

 

11.

Alex G

S.D.O.

God Save The Animals

Domino

 

12.

Alex G

Runner

God Save The Animals

Domino

 

13.

Archers Of Loaf

Saturation And Light

Reasons In Decline

Merge

 

14.

Archers Of Loaf

In The Surface Noise

Reasons In Decline

Merge

 

15.

High Vis

Talk For Hours

Blending

Dais

 

16.

High Vis

Out Cold

Blending

Dais

 

17.

Frankie Cosmos

Abigail

Inner World Peace

Sub Pop

 

18.

Frankie Cosmos

Abigail

Inner World Peace

Sub Pop

 

19.

Connie Constance

Miss Power

Miss Power

PIAS

 

20.

Connie Constance

Til The World´s Awake

Miss Power

PIAS

 

21.

Jockstrap

Greatest Hits

I Love You Jennifer B

Rough Trade

 

22.

Jockstrap

Glasgow

I Love You Jennifer B

Rough Trade

 
