Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28.September 2018, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra Ffunny Ffriends S/t True Panther

2. Holydrug Couple Chevalier Soda Hyper Super Mega Sacred Bones

3. Holydrug Couple Forever End Hyper Super Mega Sacred Bones

4. Beak> Brean down 3 Invada

5. Beak> RSI 3 Invada

6. Exploded View Dark Stains Obey Sacred Bones

7. Anika Noone´s there S/t Invada

8. Guerilla Toss Meterological Twisted Crystal DFA

9. Guerilla Toss Come up with me Twisted Crystal DFA

10. Shiny Darkly The Lake mirrors it all Bronze Crunchy Frog

11. Shiny Darkly New Country Bronze Crunchy Frog

12. Interpol Flight of Fancy Marauder Matador

13. Emma Ruth Rundle Dark Horses On dark Horses Sargent House

14. Agar Agar Lost Dog The dog and the future Also

15. Agar Agar Shivers The dog and the future Also

16. Princess Chelsea The pretty ones The loneliest girl Lil´Chief

17. Trevor Powers Clad in skin Mulberry Violence Baby halo

18. Maribou State Glasshouses Kingdoms in Colour Ninja Tune

19. Maribou State Feel good feat. Khruangbin Kingdoms in Colour Ninja Tune