Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28.September 2018, 21-22.30 h

Voll Analog: Krautiger Retro-Futurismus im Spektrallicht. Kosmisch umgesetzt vom chilenischen Holydrug Couple und motorisch von Beak>, dem Trio um den brillianten Portishead-Schlagzeuger Geoff Barrow von Portishead auf ihrem dritten Album. Parallel veröffentlicht die deutsch-britische Sängerin Annika Henderson, die mit Beak> 2010 das Album „Anika“ aufnahm, mit ihrem Bandprojekt Exploded View das Album „Obey“.
Analoge 80er-Jahre Electronica ist auch ein Sehnsuchtsort für das französische Duo Agar Agar und ihren feinen Electronic-Art-Pop. Ausserdem eine Charmeoffensive von Princess Chelsea, der creepy Neubeginn von Ex-Youth Lagoon Trevor Powers und spirituelles Weltenwellenwandern mit Maribou State.
Ausserdem Musik von u.a. Shiny Darkly, Emma Ruth Rundle, Interpol und Guerilla Toss.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
|
Ffunny Ffriends
|
S/t
|
True Panther
|
|
2.
|
Holydrug Couple
|
Chevalier Soda
|
Hyper Super Mega
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
3.
|
Holydrug Couple
|
Forever End
|
Hyper Super Mega
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
4.
|
Beak>
|
Brean down
|
3
|
Invada
|
|
5.
|
Beak>
|
RSI
|
3
|
Invada
|
|
6.
|
Exploded View
|
Dark Stains
|
Obey
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
7.
|
Anika
|
Noone´s there
|
S/t
|
Invada
|
|
8.
|
Guerilla Toss
|
Meterological
|
Twisted Crystal
|
DFA
|
|
9.
|
Guerilla Toss
|
Come up with me
|
Twisted Crystal
|
DFA
|
|
10.
|
Shiny Darkly
|
The Lake mirrors it all
|
Bronze
|
Crunchy Frog
|
|
11.
|
Shiny Darkly
|
New Country
|
Bronze
|
Crunchy Frog
|
|
12.
|
Interpol
|
Flight of Fancy
|
Marauder
|
Matador
|
|
13.
|
Emma Ruth Rundle
|
Dark Horses
|
On dark Horses
|
Sargent House
|
|
14.
|
Agar Agar
|
Lost Dog
|
The dog and the future
|
Also
|
|
15.
|
Agar Agar
|
Shivers
|
The dog and the future
|
Also
|
|
16.
|
Princess Chelsea
|
The pretty ones
|
The loneliest girl
|
Lil´Chief
|
|
17.
|
Trevor Powers
|
Clad in skin
|
Mulberry Violence
|
Baby halo
|
|
18.
|
Maribou State
|
Glasshouses
|
Kingdoms in Colour
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
19.
|
Maribou State
|
Feel good feat. Khruangbin
|
Kingdoms in Colour
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
20.
|
Dorian Concept
|
Promises
|
The Nature of Imitation
|
Ninja Tune
|