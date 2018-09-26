Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28.September 2018, 21-22.30 h

Voll Analog: Krautiger Retro-Futurismus im Spektrallicht. Kosmisch umgesetzt vom chilenischen Holydrug Couple und motorisch von Beak>, dem Trio um den brillianten Portishead-Schlagzeuger Geoff Barrow von Portishead auf ihrem dritten Album. Parallel veröffentlicht die deutsch-britische Sängerin Annika Henderson, die mit Beak> 2010 das Album „Anika“ aufnahm, mit ihrem Bandprojekt Exploded View das Album „Obey“.
Analoge 80er-Jahre Electronica ist auch ein Sehnsuchtsort für das französische Duo Agar Agar und ihren feinen Electronic-Art-Pop. Ausserdem eine Charmeoffensive von Princess Chelsea, der creepy Neubeginn von Ex-Youth Lagoon Trevor Powers und spirituelles Weltenwellenwandern mit Maribou State.

Ausserdem Musik von u.a. Shiny Darkly, Emma Ruth Rundle, Interpol und Guerilla Toss.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Ffunny Ffriends

S/t

True Panther

 

2.

Holydrug Couple

Chevalier Soda

Hyper Super Mega

Sacred Bones

 

3.

Holydrug Couple

Forever End

Hyper Super Mega

Sacred Bones

 

4.

Beak>

Brean down

3

Invada

 

5.

Beak>

RSI

3

Invada

 

6.

Exploded View

Dark Stains

Obey

Sacred Bones

 

7.

Anika

Noone´s there

S/t

Invada

 

8.

Guerilla Toss

Meterological

Twisted Crystal

DFA

 

9.

Guerilla Toss

Come up with me

Twisted Crystal

DFA

 

10.

Shiny Darkly

The Lake mirrors it all

Bronze

Crunchy Frog

 

11.

Shiny Darkly

New Country

Bronze

Crunchy Frog

 

12.

Interpol

Flight of Fancy

Marauder

Matador

 

13.

Emma Ruth Rundle

Dark Horses

On dark Horses

Sargent House

 

14.

Agar Agar

Lost Dog

The dog and the future

Also

 

15.

Agar Agar

Shivers

The dog and the future

Also

 

16.

Princess Chelsea

The pretty ones

The loneliest girl

Lil´Chief

 

17.

Trevor Powers

Clad in skin

Mulberry Violence

Baby halo

 

18.

Maribou State

Glasshouses

Kingdoms in Colour

Ninja Tune

 

19.

Maribou State

Feel good feat. Khruangbin

Kingdoms in Colour

Ninja Tune

 

20.

Dorian Concept

Promises

The Nature of Imitation

Ninja Tune

 