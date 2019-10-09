Frantic Freakshow XL, Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019, 21h-0h

Frantic Freakshow XL, Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019, 21h-0h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 8 Stunden anhörbar.

Durch die "American Darkness" mit dem Desolation-Blues von Chelsea Wolfe. „On Graveyard Hill“ stehen zur Hexenstunde die Pixies. Das Moon Duo überrascht mit psychedelischem Exotika-Disco-Sound. Die aus Emmanuelle Signer, Anton Newcombe und den Limiñanas bestehende Formation L´Épée glänzt mit motorisch-psychedelischer Transzendenz. Bei Giant Sand läuft die Zeit rückwärts, während für Iggy Pop auf seinem neuen Album „Free“ Zeit keine Rolle zu spielen scheint.

Mit NYC Ghosts and Flowers wie den nöhligen Slackern Wives, den Nostalgia-Klimper-60s-Popstern Jeanines, der schrammelnden Himmelsstürmerin Frankie Cosmos, den wiedervereinten Vivian Girls und der nach L.A. ausgewanderten New York-Ikone Kim Gordon. Chastity trifft auf die ebenso wenig keusch klingenden Chastity Belt, der fordende Noise-Rock der irischen Girl Band auf den Post-Punk der britischen Band Life und die Brandsätze der Londoner Comet Gain.

In der dritten Stunde der Frantic Freakshow ab 23 Uhr lautet das Motto: Stunde der Akronyme. Von FBI bis CIA, von FSK bis IBM, vom PVC nach NYC, von TNT bis RIP. Mit Musik von RVG, MDC, ESG, AC/DC, Deaf Wish, Surf City, Okkervil River, Psychic Ills, Fanta 4 u.a.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Moon Duo

The World and the Sun

Stars are the Light

Sacred Bones

 

2.

L´ Épée

Une lune étrange

Diabolique

A recordings

 

3.

L´ Épée

Ghost Rider

Diabolique

A recordings

 

4.

Pixies

Long Rider

Beneath the Eyrie

BMG Rights

 

5.

Pixies

On Graveyard Hill

Beneath the Eyrie

BMG Rights

 

6.

Wives

Waving past Nirvana

So removed

City Slang

 

7.

Wives

Sold out Seatz

So removed

City Slang

 

8.

Kim Gordon

Sketch Artist

No Home

Matador

 

9.

Girl Band

Going Norway

The Talkies

Rough Trade

 

10.

Life

Half Pint Fatherhood

A picture of good health

Afghan Moon/PIAS

 

11.

Life

Good Health

A picture of good health

Afghan Moon/PIAS

 

12.

Vivian Girls

Something to do

Memory

Polyvinyl

 

13.

Vivian Girls

Most of all

Memory

Polyvinyl

 

14.

Jeanines

Winter

S/t

Slumberland

 

15.

Jeanines

Winter

S/t

Slumberland

 

16.

Frankie Cosmos

Moonsea

Close it quietly

Sub Pop

 

17.

Frankie Cosmos

So blue

Close it quietly

Sub Pop

 

18.

Chastity Belt

Ann´s Jam

S/t

Hardly Art

 

19.

Chastity

Last Years´s lust

Home Made Satan

Captured Tracks

 

20.

Elbow

White Noise white heat

Giant of all sizes

Polydor

 

21.

The Specials

Rudi, a message to you

Singles

2 Tone/Chrysalis

 

22.

Comet Gain

Bad Nite at the Mustache

Fireraisers, forever!

Tapete

 

23.

Automatic

Calling it

Signal

Stones Throw

 

24.

Chelsea Wolfe

Deranged for rock´n roll

Birth of Violence

Sargent House

 

25.

Chelsea Wolfe

American Darkness

Birth of Violence

Sargent House

 

26.

Iggy Pop

Glow in the dark

Free

Caroline

 

27.

Iggy Pop

James Bond

Free

Caroline

 

28.

Giant Sand

Reptilian

Recounting the ballads oft thin line men

Fire

 

29.

Giant Sand

Tantamount

Recounting the ballads oft thin line men

Fire

 

30.

AC/DC

TNT

TNT

Albert

 

31.

Deaf Wish

FFS

Lithium Zion

Sub Pop

 

32.

Jo Passed

MDM

Their Prime

Sub Pop

 

33.

RVG

IBM

A Quality of Mercy

Mexican Summer

 

34.

Psychic Ills

FBI

One Track Mind

Sacred Bones

 

35.

LSD on CIA

Assault

Celestial Bodies

Noisolution

 

36.

MDC

No Trump no KKK no fascist usa

MDC/Iron-Split

Twisted Chords

 

37.

F.S.K.

Lady Chatterley

Akt, eine Treppe hinabsteigend

Buback

 

38.

ESG

U.F.O.

ESG

99 Records

 

39.

Surf City

NYC

Kudos

Morr

 

40.

Pete International Airport

VHS or Beta Fish

Safer with the Wolves

A Recordings

 

41.

Suuns

PVC

Zeros QC

Secretly Canadian

 

42.

Die Fantastischen Vier

MFG

4:99

Four Music

 

43.

Okkervill River                                                                                    

R.I.P.

Away

ATO/PIAS

 