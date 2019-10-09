Frantic Freakshow XL, Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019, 21h-0h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Moon Duo The World and the Sun Stars are the Light Sacred Bones

2. L´ Épée Une lune étrange Diabolique A recordings

3. L´ Épée Ghost Rider Diabolique A recordings

4. Pixies Long Rider Beneath the Eyrie BMG Rights

5. Pixies On Graveyard Hill Beneath the Eyrie BMG Rights

6. Wives Waving past Nirvana So removed City Slang

7. Wives Sold out Seatz So removed City Slang

8. Kim Gordon Sketch Artist No Home Matador

9. Girl Band Going Norway The Talkies Rough Trade

10. Life Half Pint Fatherhood A picture of good health Afghan Moon/PIAS

11. Life Good Health A picture of good health Afghan Moon/PIAS

12. Vivian Girls Something to do Memory Polyvinyl

13. Vivian Girls Most of all Memory Polyvinyl

14. Jeanines Winter S/t Slumberland

15. Jeanines Winter S/t Slumberland

16. Frankie Cosmos Moonsea Close it quietly Sub Pop

17. Frankie Cosmos So blue Close it quietly Sub Pop

18. Chastity Belt Ann´s Jam S/t Hardly Art

19. Chastity Last Years´s lust Home Made Satan Captured Tracks

20. Elbow White Noise white heat Giant of all sizes Polydor

21. The Specials Rudi, a message to you Singles 2 Tone/Chrysalis

22. Comet Gain Bad Nite at the Mustache Fireraisers, forever! Tapete

23. Automatic Calling it Signal Stones Throw

24. Chelsea Wolfe Deranged for rock´n roll Birth of Violence Sargent House

25. Chelsea Wolfe American Darkness Birth of Violence Sargent House

26. Iggy Pop Glow in the dark Free Caroline

27. Iggy Pop James Bond Free Caroline

28. Giant Sand Reptilian Recounting the ballads oft thin line men Fire

29. Giant Sand Tantamount Recounting the ballads oft thin line men Fire

30. AC/DC TNT TNT Albert

31. Deaf Wish FFS Lithium Zion Sub Pop

32. Jo Passed MDM Their Prime Sub Pop

33. RVG IBM A Quality of Mercy Mexican Summer

34. Psychic Ills FBI One Track Mind Sacred Bones

35. LSD on CIA Assault Celestial Bodies Noisolution

36. MDC No Trump no KKK no fascist usa MDC/Iron-Split Twisted Chords

37. F.S.K. Lady Chatterley Akt, eine Treppe hinabsteigend Buback

38. ESG U.F.O. ESG 99 Records

39. Surf City NYC Kudos Morr

40. Pete International Airport VHS or Beta Fish Safer with the Wolves A Recordings

41. Suuns PVC Zeros QC Secretly Canadian

42. Die Fantastischen Vier MFG 4:99 Four Music