Frantic Freakshow XL, Freitag, 11. Oktober 2019, 21h-0h

Durch die "American Darkness" mit dem Desolation-Blues von Chelsea Wolfe. „On Graveyard Hill“ stehen zur Hexenstunde die Pixies. Das Moon Duo überrascht mit psychedelischem Exotika-Disco-Sound. Die aus Emmanuelle Signer, Anton Newcombe und den Limiñanas bestehende Formation L´Épée glänzt mit motorisch-psychedelischer Transzendenz. Bei Giant Sand läuft die Zeit rückwärts, während für Iggy Pop auf seinem neuen Album „Free“ Zeit keine Rolle zu spielen scheint.
Mit NYC Ghosts and Flowers wie den nöhligen Slackern Wives, den Nostalgia-Klimper-60s-Popstern Jeanines, der schrammelnden Himmelsstürmerin Frankie Cosmos, den wiedervereinten Vivian Girls und der nach L.A. ausgewanderten New York-Ikone Kim Gordon. Chastity trifft auf die ebenso wenig keusch klingenden Chastity Belt, der fordende Noise-Rock der irischen Girl Band auf den Post-Punk der britischen Band Life und die Brandsätze der Londoner Comet Gain.
In der dritten Stunde der Frantic Freakshow ab 23 Uhr lautet das Motto: Stunde der Akronyme. Von FBI bis CIA, von FSK bis IBM, vom PVC nach NYC, von TNT bis RIP. Mit Musik von RVG, MDC, ESG, AC/DC, Deaf Wish, Surf City, Okkervil River, Psychic Ills, Fanta 4 u.a.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Moon Duo
|
The World and the Sun
|
Stars are the Light
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
2.
|
L´ Épée
|
Une lune étrange
|
Diabolique
|
A recordings
|
|
3.
|
L´ Épée
|
Ghost Rider
|
Diabolique
|
A recordings
|
|
4.
|
Pixies
|
Long Rider
|
Beneath the Eyrie
|
BMG Rights
|
|
5.
|
Pixies
|
On Graveyard Hill
|
Beneath the Eyrie
|
BMG Rights
|
|
6.
|
Wives
|
Waving past Nirvana
|
So removed
|
City Slang
|
|
7.
|
Wives
|
Sold out Seatz
|
So removed
|
City Slang
|
|
8.
|
Kim Gordon
|
Sketch Artist
|
No Home
|
Matador
|
|
9.
|
Girl Band
|
Going Norway
|
The Talkies
|
Rough Trade
|
|
10.
|
Life
|
Half Pint Fatherhood
|
A picture of good health
|
Afghan Moon/PIAS
|
|
11.
|
Life
|
Good Health
|
A picture of good health
|
Afghan Moon/PIAS
|
|
12.
|
Vivian Girls
|
Something to do
|
Memory
|
Polyvinyl
|
|
13.
|
Vivian Girls
|
Most of all
|
Memory
|
Polyvinyl
|
|
14.
|
Jeanines
|
Winter
|
S/t
|
Slumberland
|
|
15.
|
Jeanines
|
Winter
|
S/t
|
Slumberland
|
|
16.
|
Frankie Cosmos
|
Moonsea
|
Close it quietly
|
Sub Pop
|
|
17.
|
Frankie Cosmos
|
So blue
|
Close it quietly
|
Sub Pop
|
|
18.
|
Chastity Belt
|
Ann´s Jam
|
S/t
|
Hardly Art
|
|
19.
|
Chastity
|
Last Years´s lust
|
Home Made Satan
|
Captured Tracks
|
|
20.
|
Elbow
|
White Noise white heat
|
Giant of all sizes
|
Polydor
|
|
21.
|
The Specials
|
Rudi, a message to you
|
Singles
|
2 Tone/Chrysalis
|
|
22.
|
Comet Gain
|
Bad Nite at the Mustache
|
Fireraisers, forever!
|
Tapete
|
|
23.
|
Automatic
|
Calling it
|
Signal
|
Stones Throw
|
|
24.
|
Chelsea Wolfe
|
Deranged for rock´n roll
|
Birth of Violence
|
Sargent House
|
|
25.
|
Chelsea Wolfe
|
American Darkness
|
Birth of Violence
|
Sargent House
|
|
26.
|
Iggy Pop
|
Glow in the dark
|
Free
|
Caroline
|
|
27.
|
Iggy Pop
|
James Bond
|
Free
|
Caroline
|
|
28.
|
Giant Sand
|
Reptilian
|
Recounting the ballads oft thin line men
|
Fire
|
|
29.
|
Giant Sand
|
Tantamount
|
Recounting the ballads oft thin line men
|
Fire
|
|
30.
|
AC/DC
|
TNT
|
TNT
|
Albert
|
|
31.
|
Deaf Wish
|
FFS
|
Lithium Zion
|
Sub Pop
|
|
32.
|
Jo Passed
|
MDM
|
Their Prime
|
Sub Pop
|
|
33.
|
RVG
|
IBM
|
A Quality of Mercy
|
Mexican Summer
|
|
34.
|
Psychic Ills
|
FBI
|
One Track Mind
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
35.
|
LSD on CIA
|
Assault
|
Celestial Bodies
|
Noisolution
|
|
36.
|
MDC
|
No Trump no KKK no fascist usa
|
MDC/Iron-Split
|
Twisted Chords
|
|
37.
|
F.S.K.
|
Lady Chatterley
|
Akt, eine Treppe hinabsteigend
|
Buback
|
|
38.
|
ESG
|
U.F.O.
|
ESG
|
99 Records
|
|
39.
|
Surf City
|
NYC
|
Kudos
|
Morr
|
|
40.
|
Pete International Airport
|
VHS or Beta Fish
|
Safer with the Wolves
|
A Recordings
|
|
41.
|
Suuns
|
PVC
|
Zeros QC
|
Secretly Canadian
|
|
42.
|
Die Fantastischen Vier
|
MFG
|
4:99
|
Four Music
|
|
43.
|
Okkervill River
|
R.I.P.
|
Away
|
ATO/PIAS
|