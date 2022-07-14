FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Roskilde Festival 2022 – Blick zurück, Musik voraus

Die 50. Ausgabe des Roskilde Festivals fand Anfang Juli unter dem Motto "It's time to act. And it's all about solidarity" statt. Götz Adler war beim Jubiläum des größten europäischen Non-Profit-Musikfestivals vor den Toren von Kopenhagen dabei, bei dem das Konzept passt und die Quote stimmt.
Mit Musik von u. a. Little Simz, Kings of Convenience, Tyler, the Creator, Horsegirl, Idles, Iceage, Mitski, Sampa the Great.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Little Simz
|
Introvert
|
Sometimes I MIght Be Introvert
|
Awal
|
|
2.
|
Tyler The Creator
|
I Think
|
Igor
|
Columbia
|
|
3.
|
The Whitest Boy Alive
|
Timebomb
|
Rules
|
Bubbles
|
|
4.
|
The Kings of Convenience
|
Rocky Trail
|
Peace Or Love
|
EMI
|
|
5.
|
Anna B Savage
|
A Common Tern
|
A Common Turn
|
City Slang
|
|
6.
|
Mitski
|
Stay Soft
|
Laurel Hell
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
8.
|
Sampa The Great
|
Mwana
|
The Return
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
9.
|
Idles
|
Mr. Motivator
|
Ultra Mono
|
Partisan/PIAS
|
|
10.
|
Iceage
|
Vendetta
|
Seek Shelter
|
Mexican Summer
|
|
11.
|
Richard Dawson & Circle
|
Ivy
|
Henki
|
Domino
|
|
12.
|
Herbie Hancock
|
Watermelon Man
|
Then and Now – the definitive Herbie Hancock
|
Verve
|
|
13.
|
Herbie Hancock
|
Rock it (live)
|
Then and Now – the definitive Herbie Hancock
|
Verve
|
|
14.
|
Brian Jonestown Massacre
|
Ineffable Mindfuck
|
Fire Doesn´t Grow On Trees
|
A Recordings
|
|
15.
|
Brian Jonestown Massacre
|
You Think I´m Joking?
|
Fire Doesn´t Grow On Trees
|
A Recordings
|
|
16.
|
The Black Angels
|
El Jardin
|
Wilderness Of Mirrors
|
Partisan
|