FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Roskilde Festival 2022 – Blick zurück, Musik voraus

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 12 Stunden anhörbar.

Roskilde22.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Fotos by Götz Adler

Die 50. Ausgabe des Roskilde Festivals fand Anfang Juli unter dem Motto "It's time to act. And it's all about solidarity" statt. Götz Adler war beim Jubiläum des größten europäischen Non-Profit-Musikfestivals vor den Toren von Kopenhagen dabei, bei dem das Konzept passt und die Quote stimmt.

Mit Musik von u. a. Little Simz, Kings of Convenience, Tyler, the Creator, Horsegirl, Idles, Iceage, Mitski, Sampa the Great. 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Little Simz

Introvert

Sometimes I MIght Be Introvert

Awal

 

2.

Tyler The Creator

I Think

Igor

Columbia

 

3.

The Whitest Boy Alive

Timebomb

Rules

Bubbles

 

4.

The Kings of Convenience

Rocky Trail

Peace Or Love

EMI

 

5.

Anna B Savage

A Common Tern

A Common Turn

City Slang

 

6.

Mitski

Stay Soft

Laurel Hell

Dead Oceans

 

8.

Sampa The Great

Mwana

The Return

Ninja Tune

 

9.

Idles

Mr. Motivator

Ultra Mono

Partisan/PIAS

 

10.

Iceage

Vendetta

Seek Shelter

Mexican Summer

 

11.

Richard Dawson & Circle

Ivy

Henki

Domino

 

12.

Herbie Hancock

Watermelon Man

Then and Now – the definitive Herbie Hancock

Verve

 

13.

Herbie Hancock

Rock it (live)

Then and Now – the definitive Herbie Hancock

Verve

 

14.

Brian Jonestown Massacre

Ineffable Mindfuck

Fire Doesn´t Grow On Trees

A Recordings

 

15.

Brian Jonestown Massacre

You Think I´m Joking?

Fire Doesn´t Grow On Trees

A Recordings

 

16.

The Black Angels

El Jardin

Wilderness Of Mirrors

Partisan

 

 

 

