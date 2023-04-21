FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Stereo Mind Game

Indierock 2.0 mit Musik von neuen Alben des britischen Trios Daughter („Stereo Mind Game“), von Ulrika Spacek im "Compact Trauma", von der Australierin Jen Cloher („I Am The River, The River Is Me“), den Kanadiern The New Pornographers („Continue As A Guest“), den Amerikanerinnen Kate Davis, Blondshell, Wednesday aus North Carolina und den Death Valley Girls aus L.A. sowie Deerhoof aus San Francisco, die sich nicht nur auf ihrem neuen Album eigentlich immer schon auf dem Miracle-Level befinden sowie von Kill The Pain , der gemeinsamen Band von Phoebe Killdeer und Melanie Pain von Nouvelle Vague.

Playlist:

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Jen Cloher

Mana Takatapui

I Am The River, The River Is Me

Milk/Marathon

 

2.

Jen Cloher

I Am The River, The River Is Me

I Am The River, The River Is Me

Milk/Marathon

 

3.

Ulrika Spacek

The Sheer Drop

Compact Trauma

Trouble In Mind

 

4.

Ulrika Spacek

Disbanksrealism

Compact Trauma

Trouble In Mind

 

5.

Deerhoof

My Lovely Cat!

Miracle-Level

Joyful Noise

 

6.

Deerhoof

Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028

Miracle-Level

Joyful Noise

 

7.

Wednesday

Got Shocked

Rat Saw God

Dead Oceans

 

8.

Wednesday

Bath County

Rat Saw God

Dead Oceans

 

9.

Daughter

Party

Stereo Mind Game

4AD

 

10.

Daughter

Swim Back

Stereo Mind Game

4AD

 

11.

M83

Oceans Niagara

Fantasy

Virgin

 

12.

Blondshell

Salad

S/t

Partisan

 

13.

The New Pornographers

Angelcover

Continue As A Guest

Merge

 

14.

The New Pornographers

Pontius Pilate´s Home Movies

Continue As A Guest

Merge

 

15.

Kate Davis

People Are Doing

Fish Bowl

Anti

 

16.

Kate Davis

Monster Mash

Fish Bowl

Anti

 

17.

Death Valley Girls

Magic Powers

Islands In The Sky

Suicide Squeeze

 

18.

Death Valley Girls

Watch The Sky

Islands In The Sky

Suicide Squeeze

 

19.

Kill The Pain

I Do What I Do

S/t

Kwaidan

 

20.

Kill The Pain

What HaveYou Been Doing?

S/t

Kwaidan

 

 

