FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Stereo Mind Game

Indierock 2.0 mit Musik von neuen Alben des britischen Trios Daughter („Stereo Mind Game“), von Ulrika Spacek im "Compact Trauma", von der Australierin Jen Cloher („I Am The River, The River Is Me“), den Kanadiern The New Pornographers („Continue As A Guest“), den Amerikanerinnen Kate Davis, Blondshell, Wednesday aus North Carolina und den Death Valley Girls aus L.A. sowie Deerhoof aus San Francisco, die sich nicht nur auf ihrem neuen Album eigentlich immer schon auf dem Miracle-Level befinden sowie von Kill The Pain , der gemeinsamen Band von Phoebe Killdeer und Melanie Pain von Nouvelle Vague.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Jen Cloher
|
Mana Takatapui
|
I Am The River, The River Is Me
|
Milk/Marathon
|
|
2.
|
Jen Cloher
|
I Am The River, The River Is Me
|
I Am The River, The River Is Me
|
Milk/Marathon
|
|
3.
|
Ulrika Spacek
|
The Sheer Drop
|
Compact Trauma
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
4.
|
Ulrika Spacek
|
Disbanksrealism
|
Compact Trauma
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
5.
|
Deerhoof
|
My Lovely Cat!
|
Miracle-Level
|
Joyful Noise
|
|
6.
|
Deerhoof
|
Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028
|
Miracle-Level
|
Joyful Noise
|
|
7.
|
Wednesday
|
Got Shocked
|
Rat Saw God
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
8.
|
Wednesday
|
Bath County
|
Rat Saw God
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
9.
|
Daughter
|
Party
|
Stereo Mind Game
|
4AD
|
|
10.
|
Daughter
|
Swim Back
|
Stereo Mind Game
|
4AD
|
|
11.
|
M83
|
Oceans Niagara
|
Fantasy
|
Virgin
|
|
12.
|
Blondshell
|
Salad
|
S/t
|
Partisan
|
|
13.
|
The New Pornographers
|
Angelcover
|
Continue As A Guest
|
Merge
|
|
14.
|
The New Pornographers
|
Pontius Pilate´s Home Movies
|
Continue As A Guest
|
Merge
|
|
15.
|
Kate Davis
|
People Are Doing
|
Fish Bowl
|
Anti
|
|
16.
|
Kate Davis
|
Monster Mash
|
Fish Bowl
|
Anti
|
|
17.
|
Death Valley Girls
|
Magic Powers
|
Islands In The Sky
|
Suicide Squeeze
|
|
18.
|
Death Valley Girls
|
Watch The Sky
|
Islands In The Sky
|
Suicide Squeeze
|
|
19.
|
Kill The Pain
|
I Do What I Do
|
S/t
|
Kwaidan
|
|
20.
|
Kill The Pain
|
What HaveYou Been Doing?
|
S/t
|
Kwaidan
|