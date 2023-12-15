FRANTIC FREAKSHOW:All that was east is west of me now

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW:All that was east is west of me now

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Spiritfest-bearintowncover.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Spirit fest-bear in town Albumcover

Der November-Blues wird im Dezember bedient in Songs neuer Alben von Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, Christian Kjellvander, Beirut, Maple Glider, Spirit Fest und LovermanKurt Vile aus Philadelphia versetzt in einen tranceartigen Zustand mit den kurzweilgen Songs seiner neuen EP „Back to Moon Beach. The Mountain Goats aus Durham, North Carolina erzählen auf ihrem neuen Album die Geschichte von „Jenny from Thebes“. Ebenso aussergewöhnlich die Stimmfarbe bei The Rural Alberta Advantage aus Toronto.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Glen Hansard

Down On Your Knees

All That Was East Is West Of Me Now

Anti

 

2.

Glen Hansard

Sure As Rain

All That Was East Is West Of Me Now

Anti

 

3.

Christian Kjellvander

Notes From The Drive Between Simat And Alcoi

Hold Your Love Still

Tapete

 

4.

Christian Kjellvander

Disgust For The Poor

Hold Your Love Still

Tapete

 

5.

Beirut

So Many Plans

Hadsel

Pompeji

 

6.

Beirut

The Tern

Hadsel

Pompeji

 

7.

Spirit Fest

In Our House

Bear In Town

Alien Transistor

 

8.

Maple Glider

Don´t Kiss Me

I Get Into Trouble

Partisan

 

9.

Sufjan Stevens

Goodbye Evergreen

Javelin

Asthmatic Kitty

 

10.

Sufjan Stevens

My Red Little Fox

Javelin

Asthmatic Kitty

 

11.

Loverman

Into The Night

Lovesongs

PIAS

 

12.

Loverman

Would (Right In Front Of Your Eyes)

Lovesongs

PIAS

 

13.

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Plague Dogs

The Rise & The Fall

Saddle Creek

 

14.

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Candu

The Rise & The Fall

Saddle Creek

 

15.

The Mountain Goats

Only One Way

Jenny From Thebes

Merge

 

16.

The Mountain Goats

Fresh Tattoo

Jenny From Thebes

Merge

 

17.

Kurt Vile

Cool Water

Back To Moon Beach

Virgin

 

18.

Kurt Vile

Back To Moon Beach

Back To Moon Beach

Virgin

 

 

 

Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!