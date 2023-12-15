FRANTIC FREAKSHOW:All that was east is west of me now

Der November-Blues wird im Dezember bedient in Songs neuer Alben von Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, Christian Kjellvander, Beirut, Maple Glider, Spirit Fest und Loverman. Kurt Vile aus Philadelphia versetzt in einen tranceartigen Zustand mit den kurzweilgen Songs seiner neuen EP „Back to Moon Beach. The Mountain Goats aus Durham, North Carolina erzählen auf ihrem neuen Album die Geschichte von „Jenny from Thebes“. Ebenso aussergewöhnlich die Stimmfarbe bei The Rural Alberta Advantage aus Toronto.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Glen Hansard
|
Down On Your Knees
|
All That Was East Is West Of Me Now
|
Anti
|
|
2.
|
Glen Hansard
|
Sure As Rain
|
All That Was East Is West Of Me Now
|
Anti
|
|
3.
|
Christian Kjellvander
|
Notes From The Drive Between Simat And Alcoi
|
Hold Your Love Still
|
Tapete
|
|
4.
|
Christian Kjellvander
|
Disgust For The Poor
|
Hold Your Love Still
|
Tapete
|
|
5.
|
Beirut
|
So Many Plans
|
Hadsel
|
Pompeji
|
|
6.
|
Beirut
|
The Tern
|
Hadsel
|
Pompeji
|
|
7.
|
Spirit Fest
|
In Our House
|
Bear In Town
|
Alien Transistor
|
|
8.
|
Maple Glider
|
Don´t Kiss Me
|
I Get Into Trouble
|
Partisan
|
|
9.
|
Sufjan Stevens
|
Goodbye Evergreen
|
Javelin
|
Asthmatic Kitty
|
|
10.
|
Sufjan Stevens
|
My Red Little Fox
|
Javelin
|
Asthmatic Kitty
|
|
11.
|
Loverman
|
Into The Night
|
Lovesongs
|
PIAS
|
|
12.
|
Loverman
|
Would (Right In Front Of Your Eyes)
|
Lovesongs
|
PIAS
|
|
13.
|
The Rural Alberta Advantage
|
Plague Dogs
|
The Rise & The Fall
|
Saddle Creek
|
|
14.
|
The Rural Alberta Advantage
|
Candu
|
The Rise & The Fall
|
Saddle Creek
|
|
15.
|
The Mountain Goats
|
Only One Way
|
Jenny From Thebes
|
Merge
|
|
16.
|
The Mountain Goats
|
Fresh Tattoo
|
Jenny From Thebes
|
Merge
|
|
17.
|
Kurt Vile
|
Cool Water
|
Back To Moon Beach
|
Virgin
|
|
18.
|
Kurt Vile
|
Back To Moon Beach
|
Back To Moon Beach
|
Virgin
|