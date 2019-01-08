Incubus Succubus | Bandportrait - The Merry Thoughts | 09. Januar 2019 | 23 - 00:00 Uhr

Kennt noch jemand THE MERRY THOUGHTS? Anfang der 90er tauchte diese Band im Fahrwasser von THE SISTERS OF MERCY auf und wollte deren Fans abholen, indem man sich quasi authentischer als das Original gab. Ganz gelungen war das damals nicht und nach nur zwei Singles und zwei Alben verschwand die Band im Nirgendwo. Im Nachhinein gesehen waren die Songs wohl doch ganz gut, so dass inzwischen die Tonträger von THE MERRY THOUGHTS gesuchte Raritäten sind und vor kurzem sogar Counterfeits davon im Vinyl-Format gepresst wurden. Nicht nur klingt Merry-Thoughts-Sänger Marvin Arkham fast genau wie Andrew Eldritch, auch der Titeltrack des 1996er Albums "Psychocult" hat sehr viel von den Sisters. Danach wird's allerdings ein kleines Stückchen eigenständiger, dieses und jenes Stilelement sorgen dafür, dass The Merry Thoughts doch nicht als reine Sisters-Kopie durchgehen. Die Songs sind gelungen und versprühen herrliches Düster-Flair. In Nostalgie schwelgend, Pippi.

Interpret Album Titel The Merry Thoughts Millenium Done I: Empire Songs Pale Empress The Merry Thoughts Millenium Done I: Empire Songs Dreamland The Sisters of Mercy Some Girls Wander By Mistake Heartland The Merry Thoughts Dion Fortune Vol.3 Success (Demo) The Merry Thoughts Millenium Done I: Empire Songs Stars The Merry Thoughts Pale Empress House Of Rain The Merry Thoughts Psychocult We love to The Merry Thoughts Psychocult Psychocult The Merry Thoughts Second Generation Boy sinister The Merry Thoughts Millenium Done I: Empire Songs Second Generation