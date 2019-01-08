Incubus Succubus | Bandportrait - The Merry Thoughts | 09. Januar 2019 | 23 - 00:00 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 18 Stunden anhörbar.

the merry thoughts - millenium done I empire songs
Kennt noch jemand THE MERRY THOUGHTS? Anfang der 90er tauchte diese Band im Fahrwasser von THE SISTERS OF MERCY auf und wollte deren Fans abholen, indem man sich quasi authentischer als das Original gab. Ganz gelungen war das damals nicht und nach nur zwei Singles und zwei Alben verschwand die Band im Nirgendwo. Im Nachhinein gesehen waren die Songs wohl doch ganz gut, so dass inzwischen die Tonträger von THE MERRY THOUGHTS gesuchte Raritäten sind und vor kurzem sogar Counterfeits davon im Vinyl-Format gepresst wurden. Nicht nur klingt Merry-Thoughts-Sänger Marvin Arkham fast genau wie Andrew Eldritch, auch der Titeltrack des 1996er Albums "Psychocult" hat sehr viel von den Sisters. Danach wird's allerdings ein kleines Stückchen eigenständiger, dieses und jenes Stilelement sorgen dafür, dass The Merry Thoughts doch nicht als reine Sisters-Kopie durchgehen. Die Songs sind gelungen und versprühen herrliches Düster-Flair. In Nostalgie schwelgend, Pippi.

 Interpret

Album

Titel

The Merry Thoughts

Millenium Done I: Empire Songs

Pale Empress

The Merry Thoughts

Millenium Done I: Empire Songs

Dreamland

The Sisters of Mercy

Some Girls Wander By Mistake

Heartland

The Merry Thoughts

Dion Fortune Vol.3

Success (Demo)

The Merry Thoughts

Millenium Done I: Empire Songs

Stars

The Merry Thoughts

Pale Empress

House Of Rain

The Merry Thoughts

Psychocult

We love to

The Merry Thoughts

Psychocult

Psychocult

The Merry Thoughts

Second Generation

Boy sinister

The Merry Thoughts

Millenium Done I: Empire Songs

Second Generation