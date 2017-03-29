|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Bush
|
Black and White Rainbows
|
Lost in You
|
Bush
|
Black and White Rainbows
|
Toma Mi Corazon
|
Bush
|
Black and White Rainbows
|
The Beat of Your Heart
|
Spoon
|
Hot Thoughts
|
Can I Sit Next to You
|
Spoon
|
Hot Thoughts
|
I Ain't the One
|
Fishbach
|
A ta merci
|
Y crois-tu
|
Fishbach
|
A ta merci
|
On me dit tu
|
Blaudzun
|
Jupiter (Part II)
|
Tear Gun
|
Blaudzun
|
Jupiter (Part II)
|
Outside The Lights Of The City
|
Greg Graffin
|
Millport
|
Too Many Virtues
|
Greg Graffin
|
Millport
|
Making Time
|
Plants and Animals
|
Waltzed in from the Rumbling
|
Je voulais te dire
Eine Lanze für Bush: So heftige Verrisse hat selbst dieses Album nicht verdient. Im Zweifel für den Angeklagten. Blaudzun hat's wieder getan und versprochen, er tut's noch ein drittes Mal. Greg Graffin sagt dem Punk-Rock adieu und zieht sich aufs Altenteil zurück. Sein Werk allerdings ist alles andere als gruftig. Zu guter Letzt die Plants and Animals, die sowieso keiner kennt - Bis jetzt.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 31. März 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.