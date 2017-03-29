Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 31. März 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Eine Lanze für Bush: So heftige Verrisse hat selbst dieses Album nicht verdient. Im Zweifel für den Angeklagten. Blaudzun hat's wieder getan und versprochen, er tut's noch ein drittes Mal. Greg Graffin sagt dem Punk-Rock adieu und zieht sich aufs Altenteil zurück. Sein Werk allerdings ist alles andere als gruftig. Zu guter Letzt die Plants and Animals, die sowieso keiner kennt - Bis jetzt.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Bush

Black and White Rainbows

Lost in You

Bush

Black and White Rainbows

Toma Mi Corazon

Bush

Black and White Rainbows

The Beat of Your Heart

Spoon

Hot Thoughts

Can I Sit Next to You

Spoon

Hot Thoughts

I Ain't the One

Fishbach

A ta merci

Y crois-tu

Fishbach

A ta merci

On me dit tu

Blaudzun

Jupiter (Part II)

Tear Gun

Blaudzun

Jupiter (Part II)

Outside The Lights Of The City

Greg Graffin

Millport

Too Many Virtues

Greg Graffin

Millport

Making Time

Plants and Animals

Waltzed in from the Rumbling

Je voulais te dire