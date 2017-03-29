Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 31. März 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

Bush Black and White Rainbows Lost in You

Bush Black and White Rainbows Toma Mi Corazon

Bush Black and White Rainbows The Beat of Your Heart

Spoon Hot Thoughts Can I Sit Next to You

Spoon Hot Thoughts I Ain't the One

Fishbach A ta merci Y crois-tu

Fishbach A ta merci On me dit tu

Blaudzun Jupiter (Part II) Tear Gun

Blaudzun Jupiter (Part II) Outside The Lights Of The City

Greg Graffin Millport Too Many Virtues

Greg Graffin Millport Making Time