Gonna miss you guys! This is also my parting tribute to Lee „Scratch“ Perry (1936-2021). Dub Kali Rootz started from „Scratch“ and will end after 14 years with „Scratch“. In this special tribute to Lee Perry I‘ll also share with you the story of how „Scratch“ literally saved my life with Dub. This will also be a testament to the 14 years of musical full joy that one Jamaican woman shared with her listeners on Radio Dreyeckland. This special will recap the years of music, interviews and revolutionary sounds that were never just entertainment; as well as the Spoken Word which was never just the token word. The selectress Dub Kali‘s (aka. Dubtress, Lady-ting-a Ling) musical journey on Dub Kali Rootz was about sharing her deep love for Dub, Reggae, Rocksteady and beyond. We shall all meet again, but for now, the art of ending will be this last Dub Kali Rootz Special. Nuff Dub Love!