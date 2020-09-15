Magical Mystery Mix am 01.09.2020_GFF

Der Magical Mystery Mix: Seltsames, Vol. 54 - Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene

Das Thema der heutigen Sendung wird, wie so oft beim mmmx, die Unvorhersehbarkeit und die stilistische Breite der Musik sein, unter besonderer Berücksichtigung ihrer Seltsamkeit. Ich spiele euch eine bunte Auswahl ungewöhnlicher Musik, von schräg über bizarr bis wunderschön. Und keine störende Unterbrechung durch nervige Moderation. Habt Spaß!

Playlist

1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles Kurt Maninouk

2 Overcoding 1:41 Holographic Dreamtime khora | I≤ μ ø Я Δ

3 Original Member of a Wedding Band 4:47 Plong Harmonious Thelonious

4 Jardín de musgo 2:31 Alba Federico Durand

5 All the seasons 3:53 Modern Ritual Music JAKUB-MONIKA EXPRESSIONS

6 True Computation Part 1 2:51 Live at Clouds Hill Deantoni Parks/Technoself

7 Teardrop (Remastered 2018) 5:31 Mezzanine [20th Anniversary Edition] Massive Attack

8 Bamboo Moon 3:06 Journey Reo Matsumoto

9 schweben 3:12 doppelsterne E.P. inaud1bl3

10 The Respondent In Dispute 7:29 Anthology Of Interplanetary Folk Music Craig Leon

11 Dust 4:52 Dust Marla Hansen

12 A countenance of meshing waves 1:56 Holographic Dreamtime khora | I≤ μ ø Я Δ

13 Titel 13 3:12 Das Warheads-Oratorium Romuald Karmakar, Michael Farin

14 w/ me interlude 0:47 Neveah MHYSA

15 Baka 5:12 HyperSwim Scratcha DVA

16 Exitus 1:44 Bugs & Beats & Beasts Ammer & Console

17 Holographic Dreamtime 9:31 Holographic Dreamtime khora | I≤ μ ø Я Δ

