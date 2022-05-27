Magical Mystery Mix am 31.05.2022_GFF62

Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene, Vol. 62
Eine bizarre Mischung von Merkwürdigkeiten aus den Tiefen unseres Archivs: Minimalistisches, Tecnoides, Atmosphärisches, Geräuschhaftes, Elektrisierendes, Melancholisches, Pulsierendes, Schwebendes, Verstörendes, Spannendes. Hören wir einen 60 Minuten Mix, ganz ohne störende Moderation. Nicht für jeden Geschmack, aber wer Ohren hat zu hören, lehnt sich zurück und genießt. Die Kennerin nimmt sich Zeit und nutzt den Kopfhörer.
Kino für’s Ohr!
Bild: Das Ohr
Quelle: wikimedia
Konzept, Moderation und Mix: Kurt Maninouk
Playlist
Name Dauer Album Künstler
1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles Kurt Maninouk
2 Schritte 0:16 Hören mit Fiebing Hörerlebnis
3 Schritte auf Steinen 0:22 Hören mit Fiebing Hörerlebnis
4 Blue Calx 7:20 Selected Ambient Works, Vol. 2 [Disc 2] Aphex Twin
5 Big Time Sensuality 5:13 MTV Unplugged Björk
6 Clir 6:30 Clicks & Cuts, Vol. 2 [Disc 3] Taylor Deupree
7 n# 01 1:40 diversification radialfilm
8 Jardin exotique 6:12 Spex CD 112 Michaela Melián
9 River: The Joni Letters 4:55 Spex-CD #75 Herbie Hancock & Leonard Cohen
10 Indra 5:23 The Mirror Conspiracy Thievery Corporation
11 Island Memories (Original Mix) 5:22 Café Del Mar - Volume 9 Lovers Lane
12 Ome 10:31 Dys Mick Harris & Ambre
13 Locomotion (In Key) 8:37 Consumed In Key Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales
14 A01 Rajada 1:57 Chão Vermelho Joana Guerra
15 A2 Over Grænsen 2:40 Tableau Rolf Hansen
16 Enchevetrement Desordonne 3:22 Traite De Mecanique Populaire ZNR
17 Drive 4:29 Spex CD # 125 Nocturnal Sunshine
18 Parking Area 2:56 Yasuragi Land Foodman
19 La Minute De Japonais 2:12 Retrospective [Disc 1] Laurent Garnier
20 Morning offerings... / Shiva Temple, Nakasero Hill, Kampala 7:16 radio aporee radio continental drift
21 Altenberger Dom church service 3:00 radio aporee
22 Taiwan traditional funeral ceremony / No. 140-1, Fanshucuo 9:08 radio aporee Wu,Tsan-Cheng
23 King's Cross St. Pancras tube station, Western ticket hall - Automatic barriers 2:38 radio aporee Fritz Schl
24 Ørten 4:24 Bre Tortusa
25 11 Spiegel & Türen 1:07 Orneology Mimsy
26 02 Strange Love 1:15 Orneology Mimsy
27 Jared 5:11 A Sea Change (ft. Mira Lu Kovacs) (Noh1 Remix) (Single) Christopher Chaplin
28 Door to Door 0:30 BBC Radiophonic Music Delia Derbyshire
29 Time to Go 0:23 BBC Radiophonic Music Delia Derbyshire
30 The Seige Of Carrickfinn International Airport 2:49 Tóg é Go Bog é Kíla
31 Piano 1 1:28 Recopilatorio Mi Rara Coleccion
32 Childrens Songs [Nr. 9] 1:11 Orange Moon Villa-Lobos-Duo
33 Vol-Au-Vent 4:56 Soliloquy Judith Juillerat
34 Alice (O.P.) 3:07 Utopia Amon Düül II (dt)
35 Soleil Levant 8:14 [gruen002] Dimanche Martin Donath