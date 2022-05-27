Magical Mystery Mix am 31.05.2022_GFF62

Geräusche für Fortgeschrittene, Vol. 62

Eine bizarre Mischung von Merkwürdigkeiten aus den Tiefen unseres Archivs: Minimalistisches, Tecnoides, Atmosphärisches, Geräuschhaftes, Elektrisierendes, Melancholisches, Pulsierendes, Schwebendes, Verstörendes, Spannendes. Hören wir einen 60 Minuten Mix, ganz ohne störende Moderation. Nicht für jeden Geschmack, aber wer Ohren hat zu hören, lehnt sich zurück und genießt. Die Kennerin nimmt sich Zeit und nutzt den Kopfhörer.

Kino für’s Ohr!

Bild: Das Ohr

Quelle: wikimedia

Konzept, Moderation und Mix: Kurt Maninouk

Playlist

Name Dauer Album Künstler

1 MMMx-Jingle, kurz 2:56 MMMx-Jingles Kurt Maninouk

2 Schritte 0:16 Hören mit Fiebing Hörerlebnis

3 Schritte auf Steinen 0:22 Hören mit Fiebing Hörerlebnis

4 Blue Calx 7:20 Selected Ambient Works, Vol. 2 [Disc 2] Aphex Twin

5 Big Time Sensuality 5:13 MTV Unplugged Björk

6 Clir 6:30 Clicks & Cuts, Vol. 2 [Disc 3] Taylor Deupree

7 n# 01 1:40 diversification radialfilm

8 Jardin exotique 6:12 Spex CD 112 Michaela Melián

9 River: The Joni Letters 4:55 Spex-CD #75 Herbie Hancock & Leonard Cohen

10 Indra 5:23 The Mirror Conspiracy Thievery Corporation

11 Island Memories (Original Mix) 5:22 Café Del Mar - Volume 9 Lovers Lane

12 Ome 10:31 Dys Mick Harris & Ambre

13 Locomotion (In Key) 8:37 Consumed In Key Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales

14 A01 Rajada 1:57 Chão Vermelho Joana Guerra

15 A2 Over Grænsen 2:40 Tableau Rolf Hansen

16 Enchevetrement Desordonne 3:22 Traite De Mecanique Populaire ZNR

17 Drive 4:29 Spex CD # 125 Nocturnal Sunshine

18 Parking Area 2:56 Yasuragi Land Foodman

19 La Minute De Japonais 2:12 Retrospective [Disc 1] Laurent Garnier

20 Morning offerings... / Shiva Temple, Nakasero Hill, Kampala 7:16 radio aporee radio continental drift

21 Altenberger Dom church service 3:00 radio aporee

22 Taiwan traditional funeral ceremony / No. 140-1, Fanshucuo 9:08 radio aporee Wu,Tsan-Cheng

23 King's Cross St. Pancras tube station, Western ticket hall - Automatic barriers 2:38 radio aporee Fritz Schl

24 Ørten 4:24 Bre Tortusa

25 11 Spiegel & Türen 1:07 Orneology Mimsy

26 02 Strange Love 1:15 Orneology Mimsy

27 Jared 5:11 A Sea Change (ft. Mira Lu Kovacs) (Noh1 Remix) (Single) Christopher Chaplin

28 Door to Door 0:30 BBC Radiophonic Music Delia Derbyshire

29 Time to Go 0:23 BBC Radiophonic Music Delia Derbyshire

30 The Seige Of Carrickfinn International Airport 2:49 Tóg é Go Bog é Kíla

31 Piano 1 1:28 Recopilatorio Mi Rara Coleccion

32 Childrens Songs [Nr. 9] 1:11 Orange Moon Villa-Lobos-Duo

33 Vol-Au-Vent 4:56 Soliloquy Judith Juillerat

34 Alice (O.P.) 3:07 Utopia Amon Düül II (dt)

35 Soleil Levant 8:14 [gruen002] Dimanche Martin Donath