Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 17. Januar 2020 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

of Montreal UR FUN Carmillas Of Love

of Montreal UR FUN St. Sebastian

of Montreal UR FUN Gypsy That Remains

Floral Tattoo You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start Danny, Be Well

Floral Tattoo You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start Life in Color

Floral Tattoo You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start Oar House

Alexandra Savior The Archer Can't Help Myself

Alexandra Savior The Archer Howl

Alexandra Savior The Archer The Archer

Garbage Strange Little Birds Even Though Our Love Is Doomed

Garbage Strange Little Birds Night Drive Loneliness