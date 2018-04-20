Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 20. April 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Über vierzig Jahre The Damned. Vergöttert, verspottet, ignoriert und innigst geliebt. Während die meisten ihrer Zeitgenossen verblichen, in Rente oder beim Backkatalog-Abtanzball Rebellion Festival gelandet sind, haben wir es hier mit einer Band im Hier und Jetzt zu tun. Einer musikalischen Institution, die schon mal zehn Jahre braucht, um ein neues Album zu stemmen, dann aber derart liefert, dass man jetzt schon gespannt sein darf, wie es wohl weitergehen mag.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel

When the Morning Greets You

Fuzz Phantom

City Calm Down

Echoes In Blue

Distraction/Losing Sleep

City Calm Down

Echoes In Blue

Blood

Eels

The Deconstruction

The Deconstruction

Eels

The Deconstruction

Bone Dry

Eels

The Deconstruction

Premonition

The Damned

Evil Spirits

Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

The Damned

Evil Spirits

Shadow Evocation

Manic Street Preachers

Resistance Is Futile

People Give In

Manic Street Preachers

Resistance Is Futile

In Eternity

A Perfect Circle

Eat the Elephant

So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish

A Perfect Circle

Eat the Elephant

Disillusioned