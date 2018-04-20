Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 20. April 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Über vierzig Jahre The Damned. Vergöttert, verspottet, ignoriert und innigst geliebt. Während die meisten ihrer Zeitgenossen verblichen, in Rente oder beim Backkatalog-Abtanzball Rebellion Festival gelandet sind, haben wir es hier mit einer Band im Hier und Jetzt zu tun. Einer musikalischen Institution, die schon mal zehn Jahre braucht, um ein neues Album zu stemmen, dann aber derart liefert, dass man jetzt schon gespannt sein darf, wie es wohl weitergehen mag.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel
|
When the Morning Greets You
|
Fuzz Phantom
|
City Calm Down
|
Echoes In Blue
|
Distraction/Losing Sleep
|
City Calm Down
|
Echoes In Blue
|
Blood
|
Eels
|
The Deconstruction
|
The Deconstruction
|
Eels
|
The Deconstruction
|
Bone Dry
|
Eels
|
The Deconstruction
|
Premonition
|
The Damned
|
Evil Spirits
|
Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow
|
The Damned
|
Evil Spirits
|
Shadow Evocation
|
Manic Street Preachers
|
Resistance Is Futile
|
People Give In
|
Manic Street Preachers
|
Resistance Is Futile
|
In Eternity
|
A Perfect Circle
|
Eat the Elephant
|
So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish
|
A Perfect Circle
|
Eat the Elephant
|
Disillusioned