Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 21. Oktober 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Nosoyo

Old Soul

Old Soul

Nofx

First Ditch Effort

California Drought

Nofx

First Ditch Effort

It Ain't Lonely At The Bottom

Nofx

First Ditch Effort

Generation Z

Conor Oberst

Ruminations

Tachycardia

Conor Oberst

Ruminations

Next of Kin

Electric Six

Fresh Blood For Tired Vampyres

The Number Of The Beast

Electric Six

Fresh Blood For Tired Vampyres

Lottery Reptiles

Electric Six

Fresh Blood For Tired Vampyres

Dance With Dark Forces

Green Day

Revolution Radio

Ordinary World

Green Day

Revolution Radio

Bang Bang

Kaiser Chiefs

Stay Together

Good Clean Fun

Kaiser Chiefs

Stay Together

Press Rewind