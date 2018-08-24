Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 24. August 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Im Englischen gibt es das wunderbare Wort "whimsical". Wenn etwas whimsical ist, dann ist es skurril, schräg, ein bisschen verrückt und wunderlich, aber alles auf eine positive Art – das beschreibt die Musik von Cosmo Sheldrake hervorragend. Cosmo Sheldrake ist ein englischer Multi-Instrumentalist, Komponist, Produzent und Musiklehrer aus London. Er spielt über 30 verschiedene Instrumente, die er sich weitestgehend selbst beigebracht hat, darunter sind Gitarre, Banjo, Keyboards, Bass und Kontrabass, Schlagzeug, Tin Whistle, Sousafon und Akkordeon.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub
|
Earthly Powers (Bonus)
|
So Lonely Are The Brave
|
Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub
|
Earthly Powers (Bonus)
|
Miss Soho
|
Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub
|
Earthly Powers (Bonus)
|
Cyber Fame
|
The Coral
|
Move Through the Dawn
|
Eyes Like Pearls
|
City Calm Down
|
Echoes In Blue
|
Distraction/Losing Sleep
|
City Calm Down
|
Echoes In Blue
|
Blood
|
Giant Sand
|
Returns To Valley Of Rain
|
Valley Of Rain
|
Cosmo Sheldrake
|
The Much Much How How and I
|
Linger Longer
|
Cosmo Sheldrake
|
The Much Much How How and I
|
Solar Waltz
|
Cosmo Sheldrake
|
The Much Much How How and I
|
Hocking