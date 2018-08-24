Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 24. August 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

Im Englischen gibt es das wunderbare Wort "whimsical". Wenn etwas whimsical ist, dann ist es skurril, schräg, ein bisschen verrückt und wunderlich, aber alles auf eine positive Art – das beschreibt die Musik von Cosmo Sheldrake hervorragend. Cosmo Sheldrake ist ein englischer Multi-Instrumentalist, Komponist, Produzent und Musiklehrer aus London. Er spielt über 30 verschiedene Instrumente, die er sich weitestgehend selbst beigebracht hat, darunter sind Gitarre, Banjo, Keyboards, Bass und Kontrabass, Schlagzeug, Tin Whistle, Sousafon und Akkordeon.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub

Earthly Powers (Bonus)

So Lonely Are The Brave

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub

Earthly Powers (Bonus)

Miss Soho

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub

Earthly Powers (Bonus)

Cyber Fame

The Coral

Move Through the Dawn

Eyes Like Pearls

City Calm Down

Echoes In Blue

Distraction/Losing Sleep

City Calm Down

Echoes In Blue

Blood

Giant Sand

Returns To Valley Of Rain

Valley Of Rain

Cosmo Sheldrake

The Much Much How How and I

Linger Longer

Cosmo Sheldrake

The Much Much How How and I

Solar Waltz

Cosmo Sheldrake

The Much Much How How and I

Hocking