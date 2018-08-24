Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 24. August 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub Earthly Powers (Bonus) So Lonely Are The Brave

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub Earthly Powers (Bonus) Miss Soho

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub Earthly Powers (Bonus) Cyber Fame

The Coral Move Through the Dawn Eyes Like Pearls

City Calm Down Echoes In Blue Distraction/Losing Sleep

City Calm Down Echoes In Blue Blood

Giant Sand Returns To Valley Of Rain Valley Of Rain

Cosmo Sheldrake The Much Much How How and I Linger Longer

Cosmo Sheldrake The Much Much How How and I Solar Waltz