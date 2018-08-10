Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 10. August 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

fotocrime - principle of pain
Fotocrime ist das Projekt um den Multi-Instrumentalisten Ryan Patterson, der ein wichtiger Bestandteil der Musikszene von Louisville (Kentucky) ist. “Principle of Pain” wurde innerhalb eines Jahres geschrieben, ohne dass Patterson jemandem seine Arbeit zeigte. Erst als es zum Prozess der Vervollständigung des Albums kam, teilte er sein neustes Projekt mit engen Freunden und Bandmitgliedern, die ihm letztendlich auch unter die Arme gegriffen haben. Dabei spielen Shelley Anderson und Nick Thieneman eine entscheidende Rolle, die feste Bestandteile der Band sind, und so das Trio bilden.

Principle of Pain” ist ein Werk, das keinen Hehl daraus macht, woher die Einflüsse kommen (The Cure bzw. Joy Division ==> Post Punk und Dark Wave), diese aber gekonnt in die moderne Zeit einbettet und zugleich tiefgründige, emotionale Texte abliefert, die ab und an kitschig wirken können, aber auch durch ihren Charme erzeugen. Sehr erfreut, Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Fotocrime

Principle of Pain

Nadia (Last Year's Men)

Fotocrime

Principle of Pain

The Rose and the Thorn

Amanda Shires

To the Sunset

Break Out the Champagne

Amanda Shires

To the Sunset

Parking Lot Pirouette

Amanda Shires

To the Sunset

Wasn't I Paying Attention?

Phillip Boa & The Voodooclub

Earthly Powers

Moonlit

Phillip Boa & The Voodooclub

Earthly Powers

Cowboy on the Beach

Free Cake For Every Creature

The Bluest Star

Around You

Free Cake For Every Creature

The Bluest Star

Shake It Out

Lucero

Among the Ghosts

Among the Ghosts

Lucero

Among the Ghosts

Loving

Lucero

Among the Ghosts

Bottom of the Sea