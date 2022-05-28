Tagesinfo von Dienstag, 28.Mai 2002

Tagesinfo von Dienstag, 28.Mai 2002

Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom Stimmen aus Theresienstadt
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 1. intro
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 2. Einführung zu Stimmen aus Theresienstadt
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 3. Funktion Theresienstadt. in der Vernichtung europ. Juden
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 4. zu Ilse Weber 4.1. Ilse Weber 2
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 5. Musik in Theresienstadt.
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 6. Kabarett in Theresienstadt
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 7. Bente Chahan
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 8. Im Mittelpunkt 50 Jahre Beendigung Naziterror
Di 28.05.02 TI-RShalom 9. Theresienstadt jetzt Nazischießplatz ABModeratio
