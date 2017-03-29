For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 02/04/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings - Musik der Stilrichtungen Post-Rock, Dream-Pop, Post-Metal und Neo-Folk. Es soll auch schon Post-Black-Metal gespielt worden sein, auch Post-Punk ist hin und wieder am Start.

Unbenannt.png

For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings 2017|02|04
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Sleepmakeswaves

Made of breath only

Our Days Were Polar

Sleepmakeswaves

Made of breath only

Into The Arms Of Ghosts

Sleepmakeswaves

Made of breath only

Midnight Sun

Angela Martyr

The November Harvest

Carsleeper

Angela Martyr

The November Harvest

Deathwish

Angela Martyr

The November Harvest

Negative Youth

The Flir

Static Waves 5

Blind Dumb Deaf

Bardo Pond

Under the Pines

Effigy

Bardo Pond

Under the Pines

Out of Reach

Bipolar Explorer

Dream Together

Dream 3

Bipolar Explorer

Dream Together

Listen

Crushed Stars

Displaced Sleepers

Leaving Trains

Grails

Adam's Peak Kebnekaise

Kebnekaise

Grails

Chalice Hymnal

After The Funeral

Junius

Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light

March of the Samsara

Junius

Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light

All That Is, Is of the One

Junius

Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light

The Queen's Constellation

We Deserve This

Smile

Smile

We Deserve This

Smile

Unnahbar