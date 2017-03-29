For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 02/04/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Sleepmakeswaves
|
Made of breath only
|
Our Days Were Polar
|
Sleepmakeswaves
|
Made of breath only
|
Into The Arms Of Ghosts
|
Sleepmakeswaves
|
Made of breath only
|
Midnight Sun
|
Angela Martyr
|
The November Harvest
|
Carsleeper
|
Angela Martyr
|
The November Harvest
|
Deathwish
|
Angela Martyr
|
The November Harvest
|
Negative Youth
|
The Flir
|
Static Waves 5
|
Blind Dumb Deaf
|
Bardo Pond
|
Under the Pines
|
Effigy
|
Bardo Pond
|
Under the Pines
|
Out of Reach
|
Bipolar Explorer
|
Dream Together
|
Dream 3
|
Bipolar Explorer
|
Dream Together
|
Listen
|
Crushed Stars
|
Displaced Sleepers
|
Leaving Trains
|
Grails
|
Adam's Peak Kebnekaise
|
Kebnekaise
|
Grails
|
Chalice Hymnal
|
After The Funeral
|
Junius
|
Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light
|
March of the Samsara
|
Junius
|
Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light
|
All That Is, Is of the One
|
Junius
|
Eternal Rituals for the Accretion of Light
|
The Queen's Constellation
|
We Deserve This
|
Smile
|
Smile
|
We Deserve This
|
Smile
|
Unnahbar
For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings - Musik der Stilrichtungen Post-Rock, Dream-Pop, Post-Metal und Neo-Folk. Es soll auch schon Post-Black-Metal gespielt worden sein, auch Post-Punk ist hin und wieder am Start.