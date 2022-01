For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 16/01/2022 | Post-Rock-Magazin

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

For What May I Hope? For What Must We Hope?

Bruit

The Machine is burning and now everyone knows it could happen again