Interview from Ben about the "No Lager" Conference from 10th to 12th of June in Göttingen. This is to help and give informations and strategies to all the Refugees to face their daily life. There will be workshops and a lot of fun.

Interview avec Ben concernant le conference "No Lager" qui se tiendra a partir du 10 au 12 Juin a Göttingen. Ceci est pour guider et donner aux Refugiers des informations et Strategies pour faire face a leurs quotidiens. Il y aura des Workshops et beaucoup d'autres choses.