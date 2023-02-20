IndieRe20 von Radio Helsinki in Graz

In the new IndieRE edition Lilly from Radio Helsinki is showcasing the best of the independent music scene in Graz/Austria, including music from Catastrophy, DEATHDEATHDEATH ft. Nichi Mlebom, The ZEW, FARCE, Sakura, Jayden, Red Gaze, Monsterheart and Paul&Pets. The show features interviews with musicians, gives an insight into Austria’s music scene and promotes the importance of supporting local subcultural communities. Tune in for an eclectic mix of dreamy, distored soundspaces, lo-fi punk, and socially critical content.

Catastrophy – eat the rich [1:45] (demo, samozaložba, 2022) DeathDeathDeath feat. Nichi Mlebom – You Play In Hardcore Bands I Don't Have Any Fri-ends [3:47] (singel, Numavi Records, 2022) The Zew – Yet [4:04] (1FI1FO, Numavi Records, 2022) The Zew – Itchy Feet [3:40] (1FI1FO, Numavi Records, 2022) The Zew – Come On Down [1:45] (1FI1FO, Numavi Records, 2022) The Zew – The Collector [4:45] (1FI1FO, Numavi Records, 2022) Farce – Kündigung [2:05] (Re:Composed II – Arbeiter*innen-Lieder und Songs zu feministi-schen Kämpfen, samozaložba, 2022) Jayden – Sleet [3:11] (morals, Numavi Records, 2022) Jayden – Panama [1:19] (morals, Numavi Records, 2022) Jayden – Joch [1:19] (morals, Numavi Records, 2022) Red Gaze – Frigid Zone [1:07] (Healing Games, Numavi Records, 2022) Jayden – Structures [1:44] (morals, Numavi Records, 2022) Sakura – Skin [3:25] (Skin, samozaložba, 2022) Paul & Pets – You Got Me [3:46] (Domestic Monastic, Catgold Records, 2022) Paul & Pets – Onemanshow [3:04] (Domestic Monastic, Catgold Records, 2022) Monsterheart vs. Paul & Pets – Easy Fix [4:09] (singel, Catgold Records, 2023) Paul & Pets – I’m always here [4:09] (Domestic Monastic, Catgold Records, 2022)

Catastrophy

https://catastrophypunx.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/catastrophypunx/

DeathDeathDeath

https://deathdeathdeath.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/deathdeathdeathofficial/

Nichi Mlebom

https://nichimlebom.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/nichi_mlebom/

Numavi Records

https://numavi.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/numavi_records/

The Zew

https://zew-music.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/_the_zew_/

Farce

https://farce1000.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/farce1000/

Jayden

https://www.facebook.com/jaydenband/

https://www.instagram.com/jaydentheband/

Red Gaze

https://redgaze.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/redgazered/

Sakura

https://sakuranoise.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/sakura_katsuura/

Paul & Pets

https://paulandpets.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/paulandpets/

Monsterheart

https://monsterheart.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.instagram.com/mnstrhrt/