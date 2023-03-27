Asylbewerberleistungsgesetz

Our Voice returns with Season 2 of the What´s up Freiburg podcast, now called Info-Point Freiburg. Info-Point Freiburg is a podcast that discusses topics related to the asylum process in Germany, above all it deals with the most frequent and pressing questions of migrants and provides answers to these issues. In this first episode, Abel talks to Nadine about his experience with the asylum welfare allowance. You can listen to Info-Point Freiburg every 3rd Wednesday of the month on the Our Voice live from 4pm to 5pm or on our different socialmedia platforms.