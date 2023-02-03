Media freedom: from the raid on Radio Dreyeckland in Freiburg (Germany) to the murder of Martinez Zogo in Yaoundé (Cameroon), press freedom in danger!

In this edition of Our Voice, we report on the spontaneous demonstration that took place in Freiburg on January 18th in solidarity with Radio Dreyeckland and two fellow journalists whose houses were raided by the police the day before. Our Voice also supported the radio station and the two colleagues in a speech about the situation of migrant journalists from authoritarian countries.

Press freedom: Martinez Zogo paid with his life

Abel and Joseph gave us their opinion on the dramatic death of Martinez ZOGO, a Cameroonian journalist who was kidnapped on January 17th and found dead on January 22-2023 in Yaoundé. He was a presenter of the programme called "Embouteillages" on Amplitude FM

"Asylbewerberleistungsgesetz" or the "law on allowances for asylum seekers"

On 27 January the Kontact Café, also known as KoCa, took place at Adlerstr. 12 in Freiburg. KoCa is a meeting between the asylum seekers living in Freiburg and its surroundings around a meal and a topic of discussion. Lars, member of LEA-Watch, gave a presentation on the law on allowances for asylum seekers. In this first part of his interview, he explains this unfair law.