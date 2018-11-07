Anyone who complains is arrested

On Friday 2 November, a major police operation took place at Refugee Camp in Lörracher Straße in Freiburg. Residents reported that 18 police cars arrived in the LEA between 10 am and 11 am.The trigger was clearly that a woman had collapsed. For some residents, this would be due to the inadequacy and poor quality of the food in the camp, several complaints have already been collected on this topic. Refugees are not allowed to cook in the camp themselves. Following the collapse of the lady, who was not directly rescued, some residents were angry. The police and the camp administration, reacted again excessively and wrote in their press release: "Refusal of a 25-year-old Nigerian to reveal his personal data to the officers during a routine check at the Freiburg Refugee Reception Center (BEA). During the inspection, the BEA Freiburg resident also defended himself physically and easily injured a police officer and a member of the Freiburg Regional Council. The measures taken by the deployed forces were made more difficult by the fact that about 20 people were in solidarity with the 25-year-old Nigerian and expressed their dissatisfaction. "We met a resident of the camp, who gives us his version of the facts and tells us about the difficulties that many are going through in this camp.