"We need clarifications!"

According to the district office Ostalbkreis, almost half of the residents of the Ellwanger first arrival camp were tested positive with the coronavirus. The city of Ellwangen ordered a lockdown for the residents of the camp on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The police is in charge of controlling who do not comply with the curfew. However, residents are currently panicking. Most of them are outraged because they do not get enough information and because of their feelings, no concrete measures are taken. We spoke with D., one refugee living in the camp who reported on the situation.

DE

Fast die Hälfte der Bewohner der Ellwanger Landeserstaufnahmeeinrichtung (LEA) ist mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Das meldet das Landratsamt Ostalbkreis.

Die Stadt Ellwangen hat am Sonntag, 5. April 2020, eine Ausgangs- und Kontaktsperre für die Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner der LEA angeordnet. Die Einhaltung der Ausgangs- und Kontaktsperre wird von der Polizei überwacht. Allerdings geraten die Bewohner momentan unter Panik. Die meisten sind empört, weil sie nicht genug Informationen bekommen und für ihren Empfinden, keine konkreten Maßnahmen ergriffen werden. Das ist der Fall von D., der im Camp lebt. An unserem Mikro berichtet er von der Situation in der LEA Ellwangen, wie es die Geflüchteten erleben.