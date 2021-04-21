Sondersendung "In der LEA-Freiburg ist nicht alles OK!"

Diese Woche bei Our Voicegeht es um die Landeserstaufnahmeeinrichtung Freiburg. Wir berichten über die Aktion am vergangenen Mittwoch den 14.4., bei welcher den Migrationsausschuss die LEA besuchte als Teil einer Evaluation der Einrichtung. Wir sprachen mit Felix Beuter, Stadtrat und Fraktionsgeschäftsführer der grüne alternative Freiburg, der bei der Begehung dabei war aber auch mit BewohnerInnen der LEA. Außerdem gibt uns Emmanuel, Mitglied von Our Voice und Bewohner der LEA auch seinen Eindruck über die Aktion.
Schaltet ein, um 16 Uhr!
This week on Our Voice, we will talk about the first arrival camp of Freiburg. We report about the vigil that took place last Wednesday 14th april as members of the migration committee visited the camp as part of an evaluation. We spoke with Felix Beuter, city councilor and faction leader of the green alternative Freiburg, who was present at the inspection. We also talked with residents of the LEA. In addition, Emmanuel, member of Our Voice and resident of the LEA also gives us his impression about the action.
Tune in, at 4 pm!