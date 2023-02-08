The law should be the same for all "asylum seekers or not"

People who apply for asylum in Germany receives money for accommodation, food and pocket money, its called Asylum Seekers Benefits Act (Asylbewerberleistungsgesetz). This law sets the amount of these allowance that each asylum seeker should receive. Unfortunately, this law is criticised as being unfair because asylum seekers receive less money than people who have a residence permit in Germany. The high court have calculated what is called the subsistence minimum. This is the minimum amount of money needed to live with dignity in Germany. This minimum subsistence level is currently 561 euros per month. Asylum seekers, however, only receive 363 euros per month, which is less than this subsistence minimum. Many refugees even get less money because they receive benefits in kind. This means that a certain amount is deducted from the 363 euros for accommodation, food and other things. In the end, they only receive a small amount of pocket money. According to several associations and groups this law is unfair. In this first interview Lars from LEA-Watch explains why.