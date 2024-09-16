IndieRe#84

In der letzten spanischen Ausgabe von IndieRE hat sich EMA-RTV für ein andalusisches Musikspecial entschieden. Der südspanische Underground erfreut sich eines neuen Trends, Flamenco mit anderen Stilen zu mischen, zum Beispiel mit Synth-Punk von Salvar Doñana, Electronica von Código Jondo, Rap von Carmen Xía oder FRAC oder auch mit Klanguniversen von eklektischen Künstler:innen wie Quentin Gas oder Gore. Aber Andalusien geht musikalisch noch weiter, mit Punk'n'Roll von The Oddballs, Garage von The Smoggers, Ska-Punk von Red Soul Comunnity, alternativem Rock von Sarajevo 84, Wi Bouz oder Sevilla Distorsión, Dream Pop von Venga Bea und nicht klassifizierbaren Bands wie La Jvnta oder Space Surimi. Ein ganzes Klanguniversum, das nirgendwo sonst auf der Welt zu finden ist.
English:
In the last Spanish edition of IndieRE, EMA-RTV opted for an undergound Andalusian music special. The Spanish southern underground is enjoying a new trend of mixing flamenco with other styles such as the synth punk of Salvar Doñana, the electronica of Código Jondo, the particular rap of Carmen Xía or FRAC, or the sound universes of eclectic artists such as Quentin Gas or Gore. But Andalusia goes even further musically, with punk’n’roll of The Oddballs, garage of The Smoggers, ska-punk of Red Soul Comunnity, alternative rock of Sarajevo 84, Wi Bouz or Sevilla Distorsión, dream pop of Venga Bea and unclassifiable bands such as La Jvnta or Space Surimi. A whole universe of sound that would be impossible anywhere else in the world.
PLAYLIST:
- Quentin Gas & Los Zíngaros – Amén
- Quentin Gas & Los Zíngaros – Sinpecao
- Gore –Malasangre
- FRAC – La inflasión
- Carmen Xia–Premenstrual
- Red Soul Community–In God we trust
- The Oddballs –We have no place in our city
- The Smoggers – My last Rock’n’Roll
- Wi Bouz–It comes
- Sarajevo 84–Are you lonely?
- Sarajevo 84–Up till the end
- Venga Bea – Me cago en tus muertos
- La Jvnta–La procesión
- Sevilla Distorsión – Llama a los bomberos
- Space Surimi –TomandoenConil
- Salvar Doñana – Coser y cantar
- Código Jondo – Apego vacío
FEATURED ARTISTS/LABELS:
Quentin Gas & Los Zingaros: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Gore: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
F.R.A.C. (Fundación de Raperos Atípicos de Cádiz): youtube | facebook
Carmen Xia: youtube | facebook | instagram
Propaganda PelFet! (label): web | bandcamp | youtube | instagram
Red Soul Community: bandcamp | youtube | instagram
Wild Punk Records (label): web | bandcamp | youtube | instagram
The Oddballs: bandcamp | facebook
Folc Records (label): web | bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
The Smoggers: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Soundflat Records/Topsy Turvy Records (label): web | youtube | facebook | instagram
Wi Bouz: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Sarajevo 84: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Venga Bea: youtube | facebook | instagram
Subterfuge Records (label): web | youtube | facebook | instagram
La Jvnta: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Sevilla Distosión: youtube | facebook | instagram
Space Surimi: bandcamp | youtube | facebook | instagram
Salvar Doñana: facebook | instagram
Raso Estudio (label): web | bandcamp | facebook | instagram
Código Jondo: soundcloud | facebook | instagram
*****************************************
FEATURED SONG
ARTIST – SONG (ALBUM, LABEL, YEAR):
Groback – Xq te vas? (Single, RockCd Records, 2024)
Promolinks
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXNrbx1LEYoZtqRajU2ousg
IG: https://www.instagram.com/groback_splvtterhouse/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/irrajimenezdj
Infos/Anmoderation zum Featured Song
Der Featured Song der Woche kommt diesmal von Groback, einem DJ und Produzenten aus Sevilla. Seine Musik bewegt sich zwischen Techno, Drum N Bass und Dubstep. Hier kommt seine neue Single "XQ TE VAS?", die im Juli erschienen ist.