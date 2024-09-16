IndieRe#84

In der letzten spanischen Ausgabe von IndieRE hat sich EMA-RTV für ein andalusisches Musikspecial entschieden. Der südspanische Underground erfreut sich eines neuen Trends, Flamenco mit anderen Stilen zu mischen, zum Beispiel mit Synth-Punk von Salvar Doñana, Electronica von Código Jondo, Rap von Carmen Xía oder FRAC oder auch mit Klanguniversen von eklektischen Künstler:innen wie Quentin Gas oder Gore. Aber Andalusien geht musikalisch noch weiter, mit Punk'n'Roll von The Oddballs, Garage von The Smoggers, Ska-Punk von Red Soul Comunnity, alternativem Rock von Sarajevo 84, Wi Bouz oder Sevilla Distorsión, Dream Pop von Venga Bea und nicht klassifizierbaren Bands wie La Jvnta oder Space Surimi. Ein ganzes Klanguniversum, das nirgendwo sonst auf der Welt zu finden ist.

English:

In the last Spanish edition of IndieRE, EMA-RTV opted for an undergound Andalusian music special. The Spanish southern underground is enjoying a new trend of mixing flamenco with other styles such as the synth punk of Salvar Doñana, the electronica of Código Jondo, the particular rap of Carmen Xía or FRAC, or the sound universes of eclectic artists such as Quentin Gas or Gore. But Andalusia goes even further musically, with punk’n’roll of The Oddballs, garage of The Smoggers, ska-punk of Red Soul Comunnity, alternative rock of Sarajevo 84, Wi Bouz or Sevilla Distorsión, dream pop of Venga Bea and unclassifiable bands such as La Jvnta or Space Surimi. A whole universe of sound that would be impossible anywhere else in the world.

PLAYLIST:

Quentin Gas & Los Zíngaros – Amén Quentin Gas & Los Zíngaros – Sinpecao Gore –Malasangre FRAC – La inflasión Carmen Xia–Premenstrual Red Soul Community–In God we trust The Oddballs –We have no place in our city The Smoggers – My last Rock’n’Roll Wi Bouz–It comes Sarajevo 84–Are you lonely? Sarajevo 84–Up till the end Venga Bea – Me cago en tus muertos La Jvnta–La procesión Sevilla Distorsión – Llama a los bomberos Space Surimi –TomandoenConil Salvar Doñana – Coser y cantar Código Jondo – Apego vacío

FEATURED SONG

ARTIST – SONG (ALBUM, LABEL, YEAR):

Groback – Xq te vas? (Single, RockCd Records, 2024)

Promolinks

YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXNrbx1LEYoZtqRajU2ousg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/groback_splvtterhouse/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/irrajimenezdj

Infos/Anmoderation zum Featured Song

Der Featured Song der Woche kommt diesmal von Groback, einem DJ und Produzenten aus Sevilla. Seine Musik bewegt sich zwischen Techno, Drum N Bass und Dubstep. Hier kommt seine neue Single "XQ TE VAS?", die im Juli erschienen ist.