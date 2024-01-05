383. Sendung vom 04.01.2024

Nächste Sendung BLUESCLUBRADIO am Donnerstag, 11. Januar 2024, 23.30 – 0.30 Uhr
…und alles immer 7 Tage lang in der Mediathek.
Tracklist:
01 Afra Kane - Me, Myself & Music (Scorpio 01_2019)
02 Band of Heysek & Phil Shoenfelt - Rainy Day Window (Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo 11_2023)
03 Jim Kahr - Big city struggle (Keepin' It Hot 09_2023)
04 Dawn Tyler Watson, Paul Deslauriers - If You Only Knew (Southland 01_2020)
05 Bob Corritore feat. George Bowman - I Was A Fool (Phoenix Blues Rumble 12_2023)
06 Vanessa Amorosi - Shake (Memphis Love 11_2023)
07 Bernie Marsden - Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City (Working Man 12_2023)
08 B'ee - Crying Shame (What's It Gonna B'ee 10_2023)
09 Three Dayz Whizkey - More of the Same (Steam 12_2023)
10 LTJ X-Perience, Papik & Anduze - Best Life (Radio Edit 06_2023)
11 Cedar County Cobras - Utah (Homesick Blues 09_2023)
12 Ladyva - To Whom Do I Want To Lie (Steam Train Boogie 12_2023)
13 Timo Gross - Leave me alone (Black Dawg Bone 01_2024)
14 Hannes & Waterbaby - Stockholmsvy (04_2022)
15 Walter Wolfman Washington - Black Night (Feel So At Home 11_2023)