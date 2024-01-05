383. Sendung vom 04.01.2024

Vorschau / Infos

Nächste Sendung BLUESCLUBRADIO am Donnerstag, 11. Januar 2024, 23.30 – 0.30 Uhr

…und alles immer 7 Tage lang in der Mediathek.

Tracklist:

01 Afra Kane - Me, Myself & Music (Scorpio 01_2019)

02 Band of Heysek & Phil Shoenfelt - Rainy Day Window (Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo 11_2023)

03 Jim Kahr - Big city struggle (Keepin' It Hot 09_2023)

04 Dawn Tyler Watson, Paul Deslauriers - If You Only Knew (Southland 01_2020)

05 Bob Corritore feat. George Bowman - I Was A Fool (Phoenix Blues Rumble 12_2023)

06 Vanessa Amorosi - Shake (Memphis Love 11_2023)

07 Bernie Marsden - Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City (Working Man 12_2023)

08 B'ee - Crying Shame (What's It Gonna B'ee 10_2023)

09 Three Dayz Whizkey - More of the Same (Steam 12_2023)

10 LTJ X-Perience, Papik & Anduze - Best Life (Radio Edit 06_2023)

11 Cedar County Cobras - Utah (Homesick Blues 09_2023)

12 Ladyva - To Whom Do I Want To Lie (Steam Train Boogie 12_2023)

13 Timo Gross - Leave me alone (Black Dawg Bone 01_2024)

14 Hannes & Waterbaby - Stockholmsvy (04_2022)

15 Walter Wolfman Washington - Black Night (Feel So At Home 11_2023)