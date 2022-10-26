About a isolation jail system and their prisoners

Isolation, hard regime and every month just one hour to talk to your relatives behind glass. This are the conditions in "41 bis" prisons like this one near Sassary in Sicily, Italy, where the anarchist Alfredo Cospito is inprisoned. He was sentenced to long-term detention because of actions of the Red Brigade.

We spoke with an anarchist and member of a solidarity and prisoner support group from Italy about Alfredo Cospito, the "41 bis" jail, the demonstration next Saturday and why this is "not just an anarchist business, but a business which touches everybody".

More informations on the website which is more updated about Alfredo in the moment, with also some translations (mainly in the bottom of the page):

https://ilrovescio.info/2022/10/20/per-alfredo-e-per-gli-altri-raccolta-di-contributi-contro-il-carcere-il-41-bis-la-repressione-in-continuo-aggiornamento/

A text in english which describes "41 bis":

https://ilrovescio.info/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/origin-of-41-bis.pdf