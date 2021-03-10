Birthdayzelebrierung - Till the End

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.
brittish, garagig, wavig, queer und beet wird's wenn die alten Freunde zu Gast sind. Till, der alte Profikoch, serviert uns heute seine pikanten Scheiben.
Am besten schmeckts mit alten Freunden.
Setlist:
1. 875 Dollars - De lux
2. Wink - The Voidz
3. Gay Human Bones - Harlem
4. A Lucid Dream - Fontaines D.C.
5. Come & See - Protomartyr
6. Future Shadows - Forest Fire
7. Silent is violence - Levin goes lightly
8. The Message - Still Corners
9. Georgia - Brittany Howard
10. A little time - Chikinki
11. Till than - The Frightnrs