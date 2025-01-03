Bluesclubradio 02.01.2025

"COVER-CODE"

Die besten BLUESCLUBRADIO Cover-Songs aus 2024

Tracklist:

01 Kevin Burt & Big Medicine - Just The Two Of Us (Thank You Brother Bill _ A Tribute to Bill Withers 01_2024)

02 Leroy Thomas - Josephine Sa Pa Ma Femme (Rockin the Bayou 01_2024)

03 Iadora's Journey - The Thrill Is Gone (Journey 1 02_2024)

04The Jeff Healey Band & Kathleen Wilhoite - Angel (Road House The Lost Soundtrack 06_2024)

05 Bobby Christina's Caravan - Think (True Bluesbrother The Legacy Of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy 06_2024)

06 Lara Price - Solitude (Half & Half 06_2024)

07 Tom Davies & The Bluebirds - Have You Ever Loved A Woman (Devil's Highwater 06_2024)

08 Mojo Blues Band - Sweet Little Angel (Hot and Fancy live 06_2024)

09 The Jeff Healey Band & Kathleen Wilhoite - Knock on Wood (Road House The Lost Soundtrack 06_2024)

10 Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell - Georgia On My Mind (Set Me Free 08_2024)

11 Kat Hawkins - Feeling Good (Live in Brezoi 09_2024)

12 Katarina Pejak - Money (Blues Caravan 09.2024)

13 Greg Nagy - Crazy (The Real You 10_2024)