Musikmagazin 22.05.17. B-Side "Journey to Badlands" 17 Uhr

"Journey To Badlands" is the new LP by German producer B-Side based in Berlin. The album is just like the name states, a captivating journey. Let it take you away with its sharp beats and incredible atmosphere. A clear choice for your daily soundtrack needs, perfect companion on the go or at home. It will provoke inspiration and make you dream.

Wir hören aber auch in schon etwas ältere Produktionen von B-Side rein... (Echoes, The 8, Space Hop etc.)

Zudem gibt es neues von Dexter, Tracks von der MadwitLuv Vol.3 Compilation und von der Debüt Scheibe "FilmSchieben" von den Analog Mechanics.

Enjoy,

Kefian