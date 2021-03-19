Bluesclubradio 18.03.2021

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.
Playlist:
01 BennyTurner - I Can't Leave
02 Bob Wineland & The House Band - What Have You Done For Me Lately
03 Cash McCall - Blues Coming Down
04 Charlie Winston - Unlike Me
05 Devin B. Thompson - I Ain't No Good
06 Jimmie Bratcher - Grits Ain't Groceries
07 Layla Zoe - Sometimes We Fight
08 SteveHowell, DanSumner & Jason Weinheimer - Nothin' But The Blues
09 Marina and Kats - Pressure
10 Miss Bix feat. Keeshea Pratt - Red Walls
11 Rick Vito - Mojo On My Side
12 Mojo Blues Band - Shutdown
13 The Ragtime Rumours - Sway with Me
14 Trainman Blues - Find My Wings