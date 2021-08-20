Bluesclubradio 19.08.2021

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
01 Dana Gillespie - We Share The Same Sky
02 Eshi - Gedanken
03 FKJ - Instant Need
04 Chet Faker - I Must Be Stupid
05 Dirty Dave Osti - Bullets & Booze
06 Kaleo - Hey Gringo
07 Krissy Matthews - Anti-Social Media
08 Lea McIntosh - Fantasy Woman
09 Mick Kolassa - Pieces of My Past
10 The Bas Lexter Ensample - One More
11 The Cancel - I Believe
12 The Two - Smile
13 Tito Jackson - Wheels Keep Turning
14 Yola - Stand For Myself