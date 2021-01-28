Broken Arrow: Atomwaffen-Unfall vor 25 Jahren

Broken Arrow: Atomwaffen-Unfall vor 25 Jahren

Broken Arrow: Atomwaffen-Unfall vor 25 Jahren Der Atomwaffenverbotsvertrag wurde von 50 Ländern ratifizert und ist am 22. Januar 2021 in Kraft getreten.

Aber wisst ihr dass am 11. Januar 1985 beinahe einer amerikanischen Pershing II Atomrakete in die „Luft“ ging? Auf der Waltheide im Heilbronner Stadtwald brannnte eine Atomrakete.

Gottfriede May-Stürmer BUND gibt auskunft.

