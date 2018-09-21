Brothers in Breaks Radioshow No. XXXIX

heißt eine Partyreihe in London, die aktuell wieder die alten Helden Slyde, Drumattic Twins, Krafty Kuts, Deekline, The Freestylers und die Plumps u.a. zur BRIXTON JAMM bitten, dieses Jahr schon zum 2. Mal. Erwacht da Phoenix aus der Asche? Egal, wussten wir eh schon immer und buchen den Flieger und feiern mit...Ihr könnt das jetzt musikalisch schon mal geniesen, worauf ich mich freu, wie Bolle, so tune in brothers´n`sisters.

Tracklist:

BIB Intro

RATM - freedom

Propellerheadz - take california

Bar Kays - soul finger

Adam Freeland - hello dub

Soulwax - NY Lips

JDS - purple funky monkey

T-Raumschmiere & Deichkind - crackwhoresociety

Noisia - yellow brick

InPUD - je ne crois plus

Kleinkariert - elite

Ladnav - vandalism;-)

Drumattic Twins - hyperspeed dub

Stanton Warriors - machine still here dub

Princess Superstar - coochi cou

Deekline & Wizard - 4*4*4

Outa space g6 dub

Barcelona dub

Princess Superstar - quiting

B(A)SSTARD - lick ya dub (we remixed that one live in the store, great fun!)

Bloc Party - banquet

BIB oUtro

remmidemmidub