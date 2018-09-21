Brothers in Breaks Radioshow No. XXXIX

Back To The Beats
heißt eine Partyreihe in London, die aktuell wieder die alten Helden Slyde, Drumattic Twins, Krafty Kuts, Deekline, The Freestylers und die Plumps u.a. zur BRIXTON JAMM bitten, dieses Jahr schon zum 2. Mal. Erwacht da Phoenix aus der Asche? Egal, wussten wir eh schon immer und buchen den Flieger und feiern mit...Ihr könnt das jetzt musikalisch schon mal geniesen, worauf ich mich freu, wie Bolle, so tune in brothers´n`sisters.
Tracklist:
BIB Intro
RATM - freedom
Propellerheadz - take california
Bar Kays - soul finger
Adam Freeland - hello dub
Soulwax - NY Lips
JDS - purple funky monkey
T-Raumschmiere & Deichkind - crackwhoresociety
Noisia - yellow brick
InPUD - je ne crois plus
Kleinkariert - elite
Ladnav - vandalism;-)
Drumattic Twins - hyperspeed dub
Stanton Warriors - machine still here dub
Princess Superstar - coochi cou
Deekline & Wizard - 4*4*4
Outa space g6 dub
Barcelona dub
Princess Superstar - quiting
B(A)SSTARD - lick ya dub (we remixed that one live in the store, great fun!)
Bloc Party - banquet
BIB oUtro
remmidemmidub