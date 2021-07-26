Chaosradio Freiburg 0x51

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 1 Woche 11 Stunden anhörbar.
Alles ist eins außer der Null
- (30 Sek. Oton - teaser : https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Gl0FenoTMI ) Alles ist Eins außer der 0 kommt ab Do in die Kinos - vorerst im Apollo1 tägl. 18h oder mit uns am 13.8. im großen Grether Innenhof als Outdoorkino.
- https://netzpolitik.org/2021/npp233-mit-klaus-maeck-wau-holland-war-die-seele-des-chaos-computer-clubs/
- https://allesisteins.film
- https://friedrichsbau-kino.de/filmobjekte/detail/ALLES-IST-EINS.-AUSSER-DER-0./8109
Kurzmeldung BaWü gegen Überwachungssoftware an Unis
- https://www.swr.de/swraktuell/baden-wuerttemberg/datenschuetzer-gegen-uni-kontrollprogramme-100.html
Kurzmeldung: neue Anti 5G Unterschriftensammlung
5G Gegnerinnen sammeln Untershriften für ein erneutes Moratorium
Empfehlungen
- @HaecksenC - die machen einen neuen Podcast https://haecksen.org/uncategorized/hckn000-das-haecksenwerk-trailer/
- (dazu passend auch #shelikestech vom NDR @sveckert und @KoehlerEva https://ndr.de/nachrichten/info/podcast4808.html )
- BR2 hat eine @KimDotcom Podcast Story die sehr Hörenswert ist https://br.de/mediathek/podcast/wild-wild-web-die-kim-dotcom-story/862
Cell Broadcasting : Warn "SMS" (sms-cb)
Cell Broadcasting was ist das , wie funktionierts und warum will man das haben ..
- https://twitter.com/HonkHase/status/1417553056707883015
- kurzer exkurs dwd wetter app und NINA Analyse AG.kritis
- https://twitter.com/HonkHase/status/1417098460185206784
- Rant LaForge https://twitter.com/LaF0rge/status/1417594192679907328
- 33dbm https://twitter.com/33dBm/status/1417166302209265669
- https://twitter.com/TanteJu5/status/1417624139301543943
- https://media.ccc.de/v/osmodevcon2019-107-production-grade-cell-broadcast-for-osmocom
Datenverlust der Woche:
- https://twitter.com/schlabonski/status/1418863505625817088
- https://twitter.com/pajowu/status/1419225247602126855
- Seeing the data offered I'm even more sure that the seller "simply" scraped the get_suggested_invites api endpoint. At @zerforschung we took a look at clubhouse uploading address books back in February: https://zerforschung.org/posts/clubhouse-telefonnummern-en/ 1/ We found: Clubhouse uploads a list of all phone numbers in your address book to their servers, which returns the numbers that could be invited. It also returns a field called "num_friends", which was thought to be how many people have this phone number in their address book. 2/ So the seller might have just send all possible phone numbers to this endpoint and then created a list of all phone numbers with >0 friends. 3/
