DUB KALI ROOTZ 22:30-00:00 Dub Kali Roots tonight features sounds from the live Dub Pioneers ZION TRAIN from their new remix album "Versions" Dub remixes from Canada to the UK, from Athens to Mexico City. As well as some surprise sounds via Japan from the Jahtari label out of Leipzig, and Dubs from the Svaha Sound label out of Kentucky. U.S.A... Travelling Dubs! Tune Eeen!