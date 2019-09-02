"The demonstrations will only be getting bigger"

On Wednesday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he intends to prorogue Parliament for five weeks in the midst of heated Brexit negotiations. Johnson's plan is widely perceived as an attempt to prevent any legislation stopping the government from crashing out of the European Union without a deal on October 31st. In more than 30 cities in the UK, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to the shutdown.

Speaking for the People's Vote campaign, Abby Tomlinson predicts that these demonstrations will be growing.